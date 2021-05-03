BCHS rallies to defeat Pacifica Christian in boys hoops, 63-58

The Bakersfield Christian boys basketball team rallied to defeat host Newport Beach-Pacifica Christian 63-58 on Monday night.
"It was probably our best defensive effort of the year," said BCHS coach Garrett Brown, who singled out Seth Marantos and Jackson Tucker, who were assigned to keep Pepperdine-commit Houston Mallette in check. "We couldn't make a shot in the first half and then we started making plays in the second half and were able to grind out a win on the road."
The Eagles (8-6), who trailed the Tritons (3-7) 28-23 at the half, received strong performances from senior point guard Seth Marantos, transfers Erick Chaney, Jackson Tucker and Gabriel Bruh, and a big three-point play by Jayden Huggins that gave BCHS a four-point lead late in the game.
Bakersfield Christian is scheduled to host Garces at 5 p.m. Thursday.