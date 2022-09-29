 Skip to main content
BCHS races past BHS for decisive 38-14 win

If there was ever any doubt as to whether Bakersfield Christian could contend for football titles in the South Yosemite Valley League, it was assuaged in the league's first-ever contest Thursday.

The Eagles' defense shook off a pair of early Bakersfield High touchdowns, and their explosive offense — which hadn't always made its presence felt in the preseason — carried them to a decisive 38-14 victory.

