BCHS offense sputters in Milk Bowl loss

On back-to-back drives in the third quarter Friday night, BCHS totaled 125 yards and 14 points.
The rest of the game, the Eagles managed just 89 yards and were shut out.
That was no match for the consistent offensive production of Visalia-Central Valley Christian, which cleared 200 rushing yards on the day, mixed in a couple short passing touchdowns from quarterback Max Bakker and killed the clock on its way to a 34-14 win at BCHS.
The result marked CVC's (3-0) third consecutive victory over BCHS (1-2) in the so-called Milk Bowl rivalry, with the Cavaliers most recently winning 27-25 on a game-winning field goal in the section D-III championship last November.
Friday's rematch was never that close. The first-half drive chart for BCHS went as follows: turnover on downs, punt, punt, punt, interception, end of half. By that time CVC had already gone up 21-0.
It started when Nathan Perez was tackled for a loss on fourth-and-1 on the Eagles' first drive, setting the Cavaliers up in enemy territory. After a pass interference penalty, CVC used six straight runs to score, culminating in a 2-yard touchdown for Blake Gambini and a successful 2-point conversion.
The Cavaliers reached BCHS territory on each of their next two drives but the Eagles held firm, until late in the half when Bakker hit Chapman Dunn for a critical fourth-and-6 conversion, then ran for 14 yards on a quarterback keeper to set up a short touchdown run for Caleb Callison to make it 14-0.
Taking possession with just over two minutes remaining, Jordan Delgado had a chance to lead BCHS down for a score before halftime. But his first pass of the drive was tipped and intercepted by Gambini, and four plays later CVC was back in the end zone when Bakker hit star tight end/defensive end and Oregon commit Jaeden Moore on a slant for a 19-yard score.
The turnover woes continued after halftime, when BCHS's second play ended in a lost fumble. This time, Bakker found Zach Zwart for another touchdown, with the tight end hauling in a fade route with one hand in man-to-man coverage.
With CVC leading 27-0, the Eagles finally found their groove for a two-drive stretch. The first sequence was aided by unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness penalties, plus a 15-yard completion from Delgado to Bryson Waterman on fourth-and-8, to set up a Perez touchdown run. After a three-and-out for the Cavaliers, Delgado and Shaine Heriford connected for two long passes, one a 22-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 27-14.
That was it for the Eagles' offensive output, and CVC struck back quickly, adding a second Callison touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. BCHS had one last gasp late when Delgado hit a 35-yard deep ball, but the Eagles stalled in the red zone and turned it over on downs.
BCHS doesn't play again at home until its league opener against Bakersfield High on Sept. 30. In the meantime, the Eagles will continue their road slate at Las Vegas-Faith Lutheran next Friday.