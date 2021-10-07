BCHS makes statement with dominant 49-19 win at West

Darren Carr said his Bakersfield Christian Eagles teams had been practicing surprise onside kicks for six years leading up to Thursday night's game against the West Vikings.
After Bryson Waterman returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, fumbling the kick around his own 10 but recovering, angling to the right side and sprinting for the score, Carr decided it was time for some trickery.
"We tried to roll the dice a little bit... we were like, 'Well, now's as good a time as any,'" the coach said.
Braden Heath recovered a slow, dribbling onside kick, Braden Waterman connected with his brother for a fourth-down touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead, and the Eagles never relinquished their advantage, beating the previously undefeated Vikings 49-19.
"I think we're really kind of coming alive," Carr said. "I told the guys, we're kind of going (on) that upward trend right now, we're not flattening out or going down."
BCHS (4-3) suffered three road non-league losses around the Central Valley but has won its first two South Yosemite League games. For West (5-1), the defeat was a setback after a strong start to the year.
"We got adversity, we've had it all season," Vikings coach Derrick Dunham said, "whether the COVID, the weather, different aspects of that. We just faced a better team tonight."
BCHS quarterback Braden Waterman threw touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Eagles built their lead. West quarterback James Rufus ran for over 100 yards, and running back Thaijae Carson had touchdown runs of 44 and 40 yards to keep the Vikings close into the third quarter.
The closest West got, though, was right after Waterman's first touchdown, when Carson took a third-and-1 run up the seam, breaking tackles along the way for a long scoring run. Then the Eagles' David Bonales ran for no gain on third- and fourth-down runs inside the 10 to turn the ball back to West.
"We really responded quickly," Dunham said. "We scored ourselves. But too many mistakes against a really (well-coached) football team over there."
Indeed, the Vikings' momentum evaporated when Heath fell on the ball at West's 20 after a bad snap and Waterman threw a quick-hitter touchdown to Jordan Delgado on the next play to make it 21-7. After a Vikings three-and-out when Delgado sniffed out a third-and-5 toss play, the Eagles extended their lead on Waterman's third touchdown pass, his first to Braedon VanMuyen.
West got the ball back with 1:41 left in the half and ran a two-minute drill consisting primarily of Rufus scrambles, including one 20-yarder on which he criss-crossed the field, eating up plenty of time in the process. After another 16-yard run, he spiked the ball at the 25 with 0.3 seconds left, but the Vikings did not attempt a field goal and Rufus was sacked.
Despite the run-heavy offense West displayed all game, the Eagles seemed surprised when Rufus handed it to Carson up the gut on third and 10 in the third quarter. The running back reached the end zone virtually untouched to cut the lead back to two scores.
It stayed that narrow for just two plays before Waterman found Dylan Johnson for a 44-yard touchdown. And the Eagles kept rolling in the second half, extending their lead with their lone rushing touchdown — a simple 51-yard sprint around left end for Bryson Waterman — and a goal-line run for Delgado, playing backup quarterback.
West managed one more scoring drive, a slow, methodical one of the sort they tried to conduct earlier in the game, culminating in a 2-yard touchdown run for Sergio Aguirre.
For BCHS, the result was a dominant 49-19 win leading into their homecoming game against Tehachapi Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
"It takes all 11 guys," Carr said. "Proud of the coaches, proud of the way the quarterback's getting rid of the ball and delivering it to our playmakers."
West will hope to recover from its first loss by hosting winless Ridgeview, also at 7:30 on Oct. 15.