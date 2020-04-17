At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Carter Lynch definitely passes the eye test as a football player.
That’s also apparently true when he's in action. As a senior Lynch helped lead Bakersfield Christian to a CIF State championship this season as a starting defensive end and left tackle.
Unfortunately, Lynch was still a bit of an unknown heading into the season after transferring from Liberty to BCHS just prior to his senior campaign, and it likely cost him an opportunity to earn a scholarship to a Division I school.
But late or not, Lynch caught the eye of a handful of programs and eventually agreed to attend Cal as a preferred walk-on next year with hopes of eventually earning a scholarship.
“Schools got on him a little late,” Bakersfield Christian coach Darren Carr said. “He had schools offer him walk-on spots just because they didn’t know a lot about him. But Carter can play Division I football, there’s no doubt. I’ve seen a lot of them go through and his thing was no one knew about him. He came to us late and you really have to be a year ahead and all they have to go off is film. So by the time he got finished up and got his highlights out there, people loved him, they had already offered to other people.”
But things have a way of working out, and Lynch couldn’t be happier about the opportunity.
“I’ve always loved the whole underdog, gotta earn it kind of thing,” Lynch said. “It’s always been my style of working through things. So I’m excited, honestly. There’s going to be some new challenges for sure, there’s going to be a different level of football there. So I have to be ready for anything, but I’m excited.”
Another local high school standout is also excited about her next step in her athletic career.
Stockdale senior Kami Marion, the 2019 BVarsity All-Area volleyball player of the year, announced she will be attending Westcliff University next year, an NAIA school based in Irvine.
“I’m just really excited because I know it was getting really late in the game for me to pick a school,” Marion said. “And just to get all this stress off my shoulders is really nice. And I’m excited because Westcliff is a good school. Just visiting (the campus), it was really nice and I had a great time while I was there. It seems like a great school so I’m excited to see what they have for me.”
The 5-foot-10 Marion led the Mustangs to a share of the Southwest Yosemite League title and a berth in the Central Section Division 2 final and is expected to play as a somewhat undersized middle blocker at Westcliff — an opportunity that played a big part in her decision.
“She had already been to Westcliff, which I think was a big advantage, Stockdale volleyball coach Maria Collatz said. “It’s really pretty and it’s a small school and Kami really wanted to play middle (blocker). Kami is not tall, so her options on (playing there) were going to be a struggle just because of her height. And Westcliff is interested in her playing middle. So I think all those things fell into place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.