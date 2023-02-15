BCHS holds on to beat Sanger, advances to D-I quarterfinals

If Bakersfield Christian is going to defend its Division I title and win a fourth straight Central Section championship, the team is going to have to do so on the road.
As the No. 7 seed, the Eagles were at home for Wednesday night’s D-I opener against No. 10 Sanger, but will likely have to travel from this point on, with the ultimate goal of reaching the finals at Fresno’s Selland Arena the following weekend.
That journey got off to a rough start against the Apaches, but with the ball in the hands of super sophomore guard Gabe Gutierrez, BCHS was able to smooth things out along the way.
Gutierrez scored a game-high 28 points, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds and Bakersfield Christian advanced with a hard-fought 68-64 victory.
“I’m just proud of my guys,” Eagles coach Garrett Brown said. “We have some veterans that have some championship pedigree, then we have some new guys that have had a chance to experience this yet. So I’m proud of the way they stepped up and made plays when we needed it.”
The Eagles (22-7) will travel to face No. 2 Clovis North in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Broncos (23-6) had a first-round bye after finishing as the co-champions of the Tri-River Athletic Conference.
“You’ve gotta be able to win close games, right?” Brown said. “We’ve done that all year long, so they know how to win close games. They know how to execute, and me and my coaching staff have been in close games a lot the past three years so we just try to grind it out and be ahead when the clock ticks zero.”
It was a game of spurts for both teams, with the Eagles shaking off a slow start to take a 33-24 halftime lead. Sanger pulled to within one point at the end of the third, setting the stage for a see-saw battle in the final stanza.
After closing the third quarter with an 8-2 run, reserve center Caleb Ramirez scored inside to give the Apaches a 52-51 lead on his team’s opening possession of the period. It was his team’s first lead since 3:35 left in the half following a reverse layup by Marquis Cropper to make it 24-22.
“It was a big-time effort by our guys, and that’s a helluva Sanger team over there,” Brown said. “They kept punching and punching and we just made one more play then they did down the stretch. So on to Clovis North on Friday.”
In both instances, the lead was short lived. Gutierrez followed with a three-point play and Bentley Waller nailed a 3-pointer as BCHS closed the half with an 11-0 run. The two guards combined for 17 of their team’s 22 points in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Gutierrez made a pull-up jumper from the elbow just 20 seconds later to give his team the lead for good.
“I love that kid,” said Brown of Gutierrez. “I love having that kid in my foxhole. I tell you what, I wouldn’t want him in somebody else’s foxhole. That kid can really play … he’s a gamer, super tough, doesn’t back down and his motor is crazy. You can’t teach that stuff, so I’m glad to have him with me.”
Louie Duarte followed with a three-point play to build the lead to 56-52 with 7:01 to play. Duarte had eight points in the quarter and finished with 14.
Kaleb Cole helped keep Sanger close, scoring eight of his team-high 20 points inside, including an inside basket that cut Bakersfield Christian’s lead to 66-64 with 8.4 seconds left. His teammate Frankie Paceno had six of his 16 points in the final quarter, but he and Cole combined to go just 1 of 6 from the free throw line.
Following an Apache timeout, Gutierrez was fouled by Cropper — his fifth foul — and Gutierrez calmly made both free throws to seal the victory with 6.6 seconds left. The Eagles made 17 of 18 free throws, while Sanger was just 4 for 11.
Now Brown will shift his energy toward preparing for Clovis North, with possible road games against No. 6 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial or No. 3 Santa Maria-St. Joseph awaits the winner in next week's semifinal.
“Every single team in our bracket is good,” Brown said. “When I looked at the draw, I felt like we got the seed that we deserved … every night’s a dogfight. We prepared really well for tonight and that’s what we’re going to do the next two days — well I’m going to be up all night watching film — and then tomorrow prepare and go to Fresno on Friday.”