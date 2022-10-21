 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BCHS handles Highland to clinch at least share of SYVL title

Last week at Garces, Bakersfield Christian allowed "big gash yards" to the Rams, Bakersfield Christian coach Darren Carr said, to the tune of 149 yards to Jordan Gallegoz, 90 to David Smith, 66 to RJ Green and 59 to Logan Slaton.

Facing another run-heavy team in Highland this week, with crucial league positioning on the line, the BCHS run defense was able to bear down.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget