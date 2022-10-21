BCHS handles Highland to clinch at least share of SYVL title

Last week at Garces, Bakersfield Christian allowed "big gash yards" to the Rams, Bakersfield Christian coach Darren Carr said, to the tune of 149 yards to Jordan Gallegoz, 90 to David Smith, 66 to RJ Green and 59 to Logan Slaton.
Facing another run-heavy team in Highland this week, with crucial league positioning on the line, the BCHS run defense was able to bear down.
Outside of one key breach, a 34-yard touchdown run by Austyn Hernandez late in the first half, the Eagles contained Hernandez, Jojo Mata and the rest of the formidable Highland rushing attack to 144 total yards.
"That's the goal, really, in any high school football game," Carr said. "... Happy our fits were good and guys tackled this week."
The BCHS defense forced the Scots out of their comfort zone on their way to a 48-21 victory and clinched at least a share of the South Yosemite Valley League title.
Chase Furtado, Nathan Perez and Jose Saldana each picked off the quarterback Mata once, and Bo Carr added a fumble recovery on a botched exchange.
Furtado and Perez also powered the Eagles' offense. On a day when quarterback Jordan Delgado threw a pair of interceptions, he still had little trouble connecting with Furtado, who had four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Shaine Heriford added two catches for 86 yards and a second-quarter score.
Perez helped BCHS build its lead with three short touchdown runs early, but he did not return to the game after an apparent personal foul in the third quarter. That came as part of one of several extracurricular exchanges between the Eagles and Scots.
"It's a highly emotional game," Carr said. "Not too happy about our discipline on the field that we showed. Happy about the score, and we're going to fix a lot of things."
For Highland, Mata tossed a 25-yard score to Manny Veleta in the third quarter that cut the deficit to 35-14, and Veleta picked off Delgado just three plays later.
However, a backbreaking offensive penalty in the Scots' goal-to-go set forced them back to the 18-yard line for third- and fourth-and-goal plays, which turned into an incompletion and Saldana's interception.
With the outcome decided in the fourth quarter, BCHS added touchdown runs by David Bonales and Kaileb Cadena in garbage time (Cadena's as time as expired), and Highland backup quarterback Elijah Cisneros tossed a 32-yard strike to Diego Duenas on fourth-and-4.
The result could have been much closer. The Scots' defense made its fair share of stops in the first half, forcing a pair of punts with a strong pass rush and picking up a Jalen Bailey diving interception, but their offense kept giving BCHS good field position with turnovers.
However, when Highland broke the shutout on Hernandez's touchdown run, set up by a failed surprise onside kick, the defense allowed Delgado's deep touchdown to Heriford on the very next play.
The Scots got the ball back with 1:31 left in the half and leaned on their running game to drive down to BCHS's 24-yard line, but Mata was tackled in bounds on a 7-yard scramble on the final play and the clock ran out.
The Eagles boosted their lead to four scores immediately after the half, providing a sufficient cushion for the remainder of the game.
BCHS and Highland had each entered the game at 4-4 overall, 2-0 in SYVL play. Now, at 4-5 (2-1), the Scots would need a win at Ridgeview and a BCHS home loss to share the title with the Eagles.
Therefore, BCHS controls its own destiny and can simply beat Independence for sole possession of the inaugural SYVL league title.
"You got to keep them focused, you got to be locked in," Carr said. "Indy's a good team, man, they got a really good athletic quarterback, they got some athletic kids, they'll be a good contest."
Both games are slated for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.