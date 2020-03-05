There was no such thing as a “free” throw in Thursday’s night’s SoCal Regional boys basketball quarterfinal at Bakersfield Christian.
There certainly wasn’t anything free about it.
Visiting Fontana-Summit found that to be painfully true, and it cost the SkyHawks a chance to extend their season.
Although BCHS had its share of troubles at the line, as well, Ben Yurosek made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 17 seconds and the Eagles held on for a hard-fought 49-43 victory.
Bakersfield Christian, the No. 5 seed, will host its SoCal semifinal game with No. 8 Harbor City-Narbonne, which upset top-seeded San Bernardino-Aquinas in the other quarterfinal game.
Yurosek, who was 5 for 8 from the free throw line for the game, finished with a team-high 16 points.
And the Eagles (25-6) needed all of them.
BCHS built a 15-point first-half lead, but the SkyHawks (21-13) began to chip away and trailed just 33-24 at the half.
That’s when things went south for the Eagles, particularly at the free throw line. BCHS was just 1 for 5 in the quarter and finished with just three points.
Summit guard Miguel Robles began to heat up from beyond the arc. The junior finished with a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers. He had a chance to tie the game at the end of the third quarter when he was fouled shooting a 3-pointer, but — you guessed it — he missed all three free throws.
He made up for a few moments later, when he opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3s to give the SkyHawks a 39-38 lead with 6 minutes to play. It was their first lead since Robles opened the game’s scoring with a 3-pointer with 6:55 left in the opening quarter.
But the line was unkind, with Simmit making just 2 of 7 on free throws in the fourth quarter and finished 7 of 20 for the game. The Eagles were 21 of 31 from the line.
BCHS junior guard Seth Marantos was one of the few players to enjoy success at the line. He was 7 for 8 en route to nine points.
Zach Hiebert nailed three 3-pointers for the Eagles in the first half and finished with 12 points. Lendl Henderson had an important basket in the fourth quarter and added eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.