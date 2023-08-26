BCHS vs St Joseph Football

Bakersfield Christian's Luca O'Neal wraps his arms around St. Joseph's Nicholas Matautia to tackle him down during Friday's game.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

There wasn’t anything specific that Bakersfield Christian coach Darren Carr could pinpoint as the cause of his team’s lack of offensive production in its game against Santa Maria-St. Joseph on Friday night.

For whatever reason, the Eagles just could never get it going offensively in a hard-fought 14-0 loss to the visiting Knights.

