There wasn’t anything specific that Bakersfield Christian coach Darren Carr could pinpoint as the cause of his team’s lack of offensive production in its game against Santa Maria-St. Joseph on Friday night.
For whatever reason, the Eagles just could never get it going offensively in a hard-fought 14-0 loss to the visiting Knights.
BCHS, historically known for its high-powered offenses, was held to 193 yards and eight first downs.
“I really can’t say, I’m so focused on defense,” Carr said when asked about the reason for his team’s lack of offense against the Knights. But we’ll watch the film, and we’ll get better.”
St. Joseph did only slightly better offensively against a tough and aggressive Eagles defense that had four sacks and an interception. Nate Espericueta, who had a pair of sacks, and his defensive teammates hounded Knights starting quarterback Nicholas Matautia all game long.
Most of St. Joseph’s offensive output came from senior running back Carter Vargas. The shifty Vargas had a plethora of yards after contact and finished with 133 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He also had two receptions for 51 yards.
Despite Vargas’ productive evening BCHS (1-1) was in the game until the end, when a botched punt led to a short Knights touchdown drive with under two minutes remaining in the game.
“I’m proud of the way our guys fought through some adversity,” Carr said. “Obviously we have some things to fix, and we will. But super-proud of the way the defense came out and played ball. I think our offense is going to watch film and be like, you know what, we left some points on the field. It’s early in the season. We’ll get it fixed, but as a whole I‘m proud of the way the guys fought today.”
The Eagles offense never moved the ball deeper than the St. Joseph’s 35-yardline in the first half.
A 25-yard run by quarterback Talen Mather, BCHS’ second longest play on offense of the game, put the Eagles in their best field position of the opening half. But Mather had passes batted down on third and fourth down, short circuiting the scoring threat.
Mather was BCHS’ leading rusher with 43 yards on six carries. He hurt his shoulder in the second half and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.
At that point St. Joseph was leading 7-0 after taking its second possession of the game and driving 65 yards for a touchdown, which came on a 3-yard run by Vargas.
After that score BCHS’ defense completely thwarted the Knights offensive attack.
“I’m so proud of those guys,” Carr said. “We have a senior heavy defense. Honestly, they just came out and did their job. And they did it really well with effort and discipline.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles, their offense didn’t play nearly as well as their counterparts on defense, but Carr was quick not to lay the blame for the loss completely on one side of the ball.
“I’m not going to put it all on the offense,” Carr said. “There are things we could have done. We probably could have had some interceptions that went for touchdowns…but I’m super proud of the way we played these guys. It’s a tough football team.”
Mather and backup quarterback Lincoln Adame combined to complete 16 of 36 passes for 154 yards. Adame drove BCHS inside the Knights 10-yardline in the games waning seconds but the Eagles last gasp at avoiding the shutout ended with an incomplete pass.
Next up for BCHS is a matchup against longtime rival Visalia-Central Valley Christian. That gives BCHS just a week to get better on offense, and everywhere else, in preparing for the “Milk Bowl.”
“We have a good coaching staff that’s going to look at film and look and make sure that we’re doing the little things correctly. I think that’s where it starts. You can’t just look at the big picture. You have to go back to the absolute smallest details, and we’ll do that.”