There will always be mixed emotions attached to the 2019-20 basketball season.
That’s especially true at Bakersfield Christian and East High where their runs to the state finals were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the disappointing and abrupt ending, both schools were able to receive some closure — in a way — when their respective championship rings arrived in the past few weeks.
“I think our kids were so excited for the rings, because they had seen the design, but you know how that is, until you get it on your actual finger … and they’re just amazing,” said Blades girls basketball coach Bobby Sharp of his team’s new jewelry, which was ordered to celebrate East High’s Central Section and SoCal Regional Division-V titles this season. “They’re beautiful and I think that really brought to each one of us that realization of what we had accomplished this year. And how important each player was to each part of our success as a team.”
The team’s success took off in the playoffs when the No. 2 seeded Blades defeated top-seed Strathmore 43-39 for the section championship, and continued with four more wins in the state playoffs.
Unfortunately, after posting a 56-42 victory over San Diego-Madison to win the regional title game, the season was canceled in the wake of concerns over the coronavirus and East was unable to play for a state championship.
In addition to not being able to play in the state final, East’s frustration was compounded by the fact that they were prevented from gathering to celebrate its magical season.
The rings were ordered, and after months of discussions about how to deliver them, Sharp decided to do so face-to-face — while wearing masks, of course.
“It was really special because we were trying to set something up as a team thing, but it just wasn’t going to work with the coronavirus,” Sharp said. “I just kept spiking and it just wasn’t safe. And we had so many people that wanted to be involved in it, we just couldn’t have a large group.
“So once the rings came in, I emailed the kids and told them we’re coming out one by one. I wasn’t really sure how it was going to turn out because I wanted something else, but under the circumstances, it was really special. It was personal for each player, and we had our booster club actually come out with us to share in the moment, and it was really special. It turned out fantastic.”
Former East High standout Kanyah Patterson agreed.
“When I received the rings I just felt like all my hard work hard paid off,” said Patterson, who averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game last season. “The rings remind me that we made history within Bakersfield and within the school, and winning the people that I won with.”
The Bakersfield Christian boys basketball team faced a similar dilemma after reaching the CIF State Division IV final.
The Eagles captured the Central Section Division 3 title and then rolled to the SoCal Regional D-IV crown, but the state’s stay-at-home order forced the cancellation of the state championships.
Despite that disappointment, BCHS head coach Garrett Brown and the school’s administration was determined to celebrate the Eagles’ fantastic season. Rings were ordered and have been arriving periodically the past week or so.
“It was great just to see the look on my kids’ faces,” Brown said. “When they came over to the house to pick them up, it meant everything. We didn’t have a storybook ending to our season. I don’t any other team in the state of California had ever been through what we went through. Obviously, the other teams that were in it at the end went through the same thing, but to not be able to send these kids off the right way was very disappointing.
“We didn’t get that sendoff. We didn’t get to celebrate with our school or have a going away party and celebrate together and do all that type of stuff. With all the social-distancing and everything going on, we haven’t been able to do those things.”
Both coaches are hoping that the rings can provide an exclamation point to their championship seasons.
“Guys came over one-by-one and I was able to give them a hug and tell them I love them, and all this is possible because of you guys,” Brown said. “Just to be there two years prior and not getting the job done, and then being able to go through what we went through this year … struggling early and then putting all the pieces together … And gelling together at the right time and playing our basketball late in the season. Then getting it done all the way to where we’re going to go to Sacramento and win a state championship … it’s a culmination of things that happened to us and a little bit of closure for us.”
It was a season that Sharp and his players will never forget.
“Obviously it’s going to mean something for years to come,” Sharp said. “To be part of that and have the rings to show, and deeper than that for me as a coach, I want that to signify that they can accomplish anything in their life that they set their mind to. And there’s nothing that they can’t accomplish if they work hard enough. It was an extremely special season for us. It’s something that we will all carry with us for the rest of our lives.”
