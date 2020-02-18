If the Foothill boys basketball team could eliminate the second quarter of Tuesday’s playoff opener, it might have had a chance to shock the local basketball community.
Unfortunately for No. 16-seeded Trojans, they were powerless to do that.
Top-seeded Bakersfield Christian outscored Foothill 25-4 in that fateful period, entered the half with a 25-point bulge and cruised to a 84-59 victory in the first round of the Central Section Division 3 playoffs at BCHS.
The Eagles will play the winner of No. 9 Shafter and No. 8 Tulare Union in Thursday’s D-3 quarterfinals. The game was not complete by presstime.
The game was a rematch of last year’s Division 4 final. The Trojans won that match up and went on to capture the CIF Division V State championship.
This year it was the Eagles’ turn.
BCHS (20-6) shook off a slow start to score 17 straight points during a stretch at the end of the first quarter and start of the next to turn a close first quarter into a lopsided first half in the blink of an eye.
Lendl Henderson Jr. scored eight of his team-high 21 points in the second quarter and Ben Yurosek and Jayden Huggins combined for 13 to help the Eagles to a 50-25 halftime lead.
The Trojans (12-15), who lost virtually everyone from last year’s state title team, started off strong. Two of the team’s holdovers from that squad got off to a quick start, and finished with big nights.
Chaun Davis scored a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers. He had seven first-quarter points and Bryan Diaz added eight of his 17 points in the opening period to help Foothill to a 17-12 lead with 3:50 left in the opening quarter.
Bakersfield Christian responded thanks to three 3-pointers by Zach Hiebert, but Foothill led 21-20 when Diaz banked in a 3 with 50 seconds left in the quarter.
After the wild second quarter, the team teams played virtually even. Foothill opened the second half with a run and cut the 25-point deficit to 61-47 on a David 3 with a minute left in the third quarter.
But a Henderson dunk and a reverse layup by Yurosek helped BCHS regain the momentum. Yurosek finished with 15 points, while Seth Marantos added 14. Hiebert finished with four 3s and 12 points for the Eagles.
