BCHS claims first D-I boys basketball section title in defensive battle against Fresno-Central

Seven minutes and 15 seconds. That's how long it took Bakersfield Christian to record its first points in its most important game of the year Thursday night.
By the time Zach Hiebert sank a 3-pointer to end the drought, and the crowd emitted a cheer as much out of relief as excitement, the Eagles had already gone down 10-0 to Fresno-Central, in BCHS's first appearance in a Division I Central Section boys basketball final.
But as in their semifinal win on Tuesday, the Eagles didn't let the early adversity get the best of them. Guard Erick Chaney scored from pretty much everywhere on the floor in an 11-point second quarter, including nine in a row, to tie the game at the half, and BCHS clung to a narrow lead after the break to beat the Grizzlies 55-49.
The win meant the Eagles' third straight section title, and their first since a new playoff format allowed them to compete in Division I.
"There's a lot of naysayers out there that say, you know, we only won D-III championships," BCHS coach Garrett Brown said. "Here's a D-I. Now what you got to say?"
BCHS (21-9) used an airtight zone defense to hold Central to just six made field goals in the second and third quarters combined.
"We guarded, we stayed calm, we didn't get rattled," Brown said. "You know, that's a testament to my coaching staff."
In the meantime, Chaney got hot. The senior finished with 28 points to lead all scorers, while Jackson Tucker added 16, including a couple energizing dunks at crucial moments — quite a turnaround after both were scoreless in the first quarter.
"We knew once we could get a couple to go in," Brown said, "it would be contagious."
Central (18-11) was led by Marques Green, who totaled 19, including 15 of the Grizzlies' final 26 points. LaDanian Streets and Henry Madden III also reached double figures for an offense that was spotty for most of the game.
It did come out with greater intensity early, as four of Central's five starters scored in the first six minutes of the game, before Brown called timeout trailing 7-0. The Eagles' defense was holding up fairly well and getting some flashy steals, but BCHS simply couldn't hit from beyond the arc, or at all, early.
Out of the timeout, Green connected from deep, but Hiebert responded quickly to take the lid off the basket. Then Chaney scored on a drive to open the second quarter.
"When Erick gets going, everybody else gets going," Brown said. "Just huge for us. Once he made a couple, then other guys started making plays."
A pair of offensive fouls slowed the Eagles' nascent momentum, but trailing 14-7, they picked up speed. Chaney reeled off nine straight points, highlighted by a long-range 3-pointer and a pull-up jumper over Streets. Streets fired back from deep, breaking a long dry spell for Central, but BCHS tied the score at 17 with a free throw entering halftime.
The Eagles meant business when they came out of the locker room. Chaney hit another 3-pointer right away, and then Tucker drove for a dunk to force an immediate Grizzlies timeout. Later in the quarter, Central stayed close on a putback through contact from Madden, who converted the ensuing free throw. But BCHS responded with seven straight to take its biggest lead at 31-21, when Tucker crossed over an opponent to set up his first 3-pointer of the game.
The double-digit lead didn't last long, as Green caught fire, sinking a pair of free throws, then faking a pass to the corner to win space for a key 3-pointer. Trailing 31-28, the Grizzlies appealed for a goaltending call on a buzzer-beating layup attempt, but the referees ruled it a clean block.
Central got its revenge soon enough, tying the game at 33 in the fourth when Green connected on another contested shot from 3-point range. But BCHS finally started to pull away when Hiebert hit a crucial 3-pointer. Then, coming out of a timeout, the Eagles went hard to the basket, drawing fouls and sinking five free throws in what became a 12-4 run.
The Eagles got their lead back to 10 points inside of two minutes left when they broke Central's press to go up 50-40, and again when Tucker banked in a deep jumper to make it 52-42. The final margin was six points, at 55-49.
The championship isn't the end for the Eagles, who are headed to the state playoffs (where they lost to Cerritos-Valley Christian last year) and will find out their matchup this weekend.
"Then we'll get back to work," Brown said, "get back and watch some film, prepare and get ready to go."