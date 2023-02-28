 Skip to main content
BCHS boys soccer knocked out of regional playoffs by Denair

There would be no late-game magic for the Bakersfield Christian boys soccer team Tuesday night, simply because its matchup with Denair was decided far too early.

The Coyotes struck first on a low line drive from Goliath Padilla 10 minutes in, and then Angel Sanchez seized on a defensive miscue and volleyed in an immediate second goal less than a minute later, breaking open the game and setting the tone for what became a 5-0 Denair victory.

