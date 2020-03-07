Through 32 minutes of action on Saturday night, Garrett Brown’s emotions ran the gamut.
But after watching his team advance to the Southern California Regional Division IV boys basketball final, the first-year Bakersfield Christian head coach’s could feel only one thing:
“Relief,” said Brown following the No. 5-seeded Eagles’ 56-47 victory over No. 8 Harbor City-Narbonne. “I mean we put a lot into it and we’ve been grinding since (last) March. And you know me, I’m a basketball junky, and I expect my kids to give me everything they’ve got. In turn, I expect myself to give them everything I got.”
That combination has obviously paid dividends this season.
The Eagles (23-6) opened the game with a 7-0 run and never trailed thereafter, weathering a rough third-quarter stretch, to move one win from a berth in the state title game.
But first, BCHS will have to get past No. 2 Pacific Palisades-Palisades (18-11), which defeated No. 3 Downey-St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, 49-45 in the other SoCal regional semifinal. The Eagles will play at Palisades on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“It’s been a lot of long nights watching film and a lot of long times trying to figure out how to put the guys in better positions to be successful,” Brown said. “I’ve been trying to learn myself, from my assistants and everyone else that has a high basketball IQ. We’re just trying to get better every day.”
Bakersfield Christian looked the part on Saturday, building a 14-point first-half lead on the strength of solid 1-3-1 zone defense and tough rebounding, complemented by an inside-outside game that the Gauchos (22-13) had few answers for.
BCHS junior point guard Seth Marantos, who made several key defensive plays from the bottom of the Eagles’ defense, had nine first-half points, and Levi Letu sank two 3-pointers to keep Narbonne’s defense honest.
“We saw some things (on film) that we thought we could exploit,” Brown said. “They have a lot of athletes and like to dribble-drive, like to get up and down, and play fast-paced. And we felt like our zones would bother them.
The Gauchos, who managed just 14 points in the opening 16 minutes of action, caught fire in the third quarter, pulling to within 41-38 on a transition layin by Denzel Obiaga with 30 seconds left in the period that capped an 11-0 Narbonne run. Patrick Zachery had 11 of his game-high 21 points in the quarter.
But as they did all night long, the Eagles had an answer, and it came repeatedly at the hands of junior forward Lendl Henderson Jr.
Henderson followed Obiaga’s basket with a three-point play to close out the third quarter, and then opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to build BCHS’s lead back to 47-38.
“I’ve been working a lot on my shot lately,” Henderson said. “It’s finally paying off and I’m starting to hit some shots during the game. And, it feels good.”
Henderson finished with four 3-pointers on the night, capped by a long-range shot from the corner with 1:48 to play that gave the Eagles a 56-45 lead. He finished with a team-high 19 points.
“It feels amazing,” Henderson said. “My freshman and sophomore seasons I wasn’t doing too much. Now I’ve been working on my game all summer and it’s paying off.”
Bakersfield’s Christian big man Ben Yurosek had just eight points, but he controlled the middle on defense, and also worked the middle on BCHS’s press break. Letu finished with eight points and Zach Hiebert added six, with two 3-pointers.
“We took their punch and we punched back,” Brown said. “We buckled down in the fourth quarter and got stops, and got it done.”
In other SoCal Regional playoff action:
The East High girls basketball team advanced to the Division V regional final with a 60-56 victory over San Jacinto Valley Academy on Saturday. The No. 4 Blades will host No. 7 San Diego-Madison on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The No. 3 Delano boys basketball team lost to No. 2 Los Angeles-Roosevelt, 59-54 in the Division V semifinal to end the Tigers’ season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.