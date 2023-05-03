BCHS baseball edges Highland to extend SYVL lead

Postseason baseball may still be two weeks away, but Wednesday evening's matchup at Highland certainly featured a playoff atmosphere.
Contingents of opinionated fans showed up to support the host Scots and the visitors from Bakersfield Christian in similar numbers. A row of scouts kept tabs and took notes on the Eagles' highly touted pitchers. And the game came down to a dramatic final inning.
With two outs in the seventh, designated hitter Trent Martin completed his 4-for-4 day by hitting a high fly ball that dropped just in front of diving right fielder Andrew Gonzalez. The extra-base hit scored baserunners JD Webb and Chris Hernandez to break a 3-3 tie and put BCHS ahead en route to a 5-3 victory.
"You just got to go up there confident and get a hit," Martin said. "If you don't get a hit, it's messing up the whole team right there."
Then Hernandez took the mound and recorded the seventh and eighth strikeouts of his three-inning relief appearance to claim the win and close the door on Highland.
"He's very efficient when he gets up there and throws strikes," BCHS coach Mark Ratekin said. "He can throw all three of his pitches for strikes, and he's just a competitor."
The lone blemish on Hernandez's outing came in the fifth inning, when having already struck out Ryan Morales and Manny Veleta, he threw a wild pitch trying to retire Bryson Leyva. That allowed Alejandro Garza to come around and score a go-ahead run to make it 3-2, after he had walked to lead off the inning. Hernandez was able to strike out Leyva as well, but the damage was done.
However, after Martin singled and Toby Twist walked to open the sixth and chase the starter Garza, Logan Templeton doubled off Morales to tie the game once more.
Highland got a pair of runners into scoring position in the sixth, but Hernandez escaped the jam by sitting down Gonzalez and Kaleb Pinedo.
"I liked the resilience of these players," Ratekin said. "They never gave up, and they came back and did what they needed to."
The Eagles started the game strong when Twist bounced a first-pitch double over the second baseman to bring home Martin for a first-inning run, and Templeton added an RBI fielder's choice later in the frame.
But Twist encountered some adversity on the mound, particularly against the top of the Scots' lineup. He allowed a leadoff double to Garza and a pair of infield singles for a first-inning run. Facing the same batters to open the third, he walked Garza before Morales sent a single up the middle to tie the game at 2-2. Morales made it all the way to third base by the end of the inning, but Twist struck out three straight batters — the last two on payoff pitches — to end the threat.
The BCHS offense did not hold up its end of the bargain for much of the game. On one occasion, in the third inning, the Eagles had Templeton up with runners at the corners and one out. Garza threw a pickoff attempt behind the runner at first base, Diego Sanchez, kicking off a lengthy rundown that, thanks in part to the efforts of the catcher Leyva, resulted in both Sanchez and Martin getting tagged out on the base paths getting out to end the inning.
Baserunning continued to trouble BCHS as the game went on. Martin and Twist came aboard against Morales, but the pitcher responded by striking out Sanchez looking. With one out, Templeton sent a line drive past third base for a double. Martin came around to score and tie the game at 3-3, but Twist stayed at third. The very next batter, Mason Brassfield, flew out to left fielder Elijah Legan, who found Leyva at home to catch Twist trying to tag up.
Ratekin had a clear area of emphasis in mind for his players entering Friday's rematch with Highland.
"They need to execute when we have runners at second and third, or bases loaded," Ratekin said. "We need to take advantage of those opportunities."
BCHS now sits at 8-1 in the South Yosemite Valley League, while Highland fell to 6-2. Regardless of the outcome Friday, the Eagles will maintain at least a share of the league lead heading into next week, when they face Independence and the Scots take on Ridgeview.
