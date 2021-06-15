BCHS advances to SoCal Regional D-4A semifinal with 58-45 win over Immaculate Heart

Although it’s only been five days, the Bakersfield Christian girls basketball team learned plenty in Thursday’s 20-point loss in the section title game, and Tuesday night the Eagles put it to practice.
Top-seeded BCHS, which was dominated in the second half of its disappointing loss last week at Orcutt, turned the tables in the opening round of the Southern California Division 4-A Regionals, holding No. 8 Los Angeles-Immaculate Heart scoreless for most of the third quarter in rolling to a 58-45 victory.
“Against Orcutt in the Valley championship, I got really stubborn,” Bakersfield Christian coach John Buetow said. “And I wouldn’t come out of the man-to-man (defense) because that’s our identity. And we just kind of banged our head against the wall for a while.”
But Tuesday, Buetow switched things up following a suggestion from assistant Mark Vizcarro.
“I kind of pushed back and said, ‘that’s not who we are,’” said Buetow, whose team will host the winner of No. 4 Cerritos-Valley Christian and No. 5 Los Angeles-Marshall in Thursday’s regional semifinal. “But then we kept talking about it, and it changed the game, it changed the tempo, and it really allowed us to have that rebounding position that allowed us to run.”
Eagles senior Dami Sule was at her best during that third quarter stretch, grabbing nine rebounds during a 15-0 run to open the second half, and the Pandas never threatened thereafter.
“It potentially could have been my last half playing as an Eagle so I had to step it up defensively and give that energy to my teammates,” Sule said. “We just started off playing our specific roles that we all bring to this team, and I feel like once we identified that we could do that, we just pushed through it. The third quarter is usually our quarter.”
Sule finished with 14 points, 21 rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot that landed in the waiting arms of teammate Jordyn Toler that led to a transition basket and gave BCHS a 48-30 lead with 1:30 left in the third quarter.
“It definitely gives us confidence,” Sule said. “(On Thursday) it was most of the players' first time playing in that atmosphere of a championship game. We learned from our mistakes, we grew and we showed it today.”
Toler finished with a game-high 23 points, including three 3-pointers, playing the entire game as her team’s primary ball-handler.
Bakersfield Christian (16-6) also received a boost from senior Addie Schaefer, who returned to practice Monday following a two-week commitment with her family. She started the second half and scored 15 points.
“Addie has been a huge part of our team this year,” Buetow said. “And we didn’t start her because everyone else has been here and working hard. And she missed, for good reasons, we weren’t upset about it. So she missed and she’s only been able to practice a little bit. And she came in and she did a great job. And she’s a senior, and really in these kinds of games, even though JT (Toler) is a sophomore and did a great job for us, senior leadership matters and Addie did a great job of that.”
Trailing 6-2 early, the Eagles began to find their groove midway through the opening quarter. Toler had nine first-quarter points and Sule added eight as BCHS edged out to a 19-12 lead with 1:10 left in the quarter.
Immaculate Heart (12-6) countered with a run of its own and briefly took the lead on a driving lay-in by Ashley Christiansen which gave her team a 27-26 lead with 3:30 left in the first half. Marley Ragsdale led the Pandas with 18 points, while Danielle Lachman added 12, all in the first half.
But Bakersfield Christian scored seven straight points, capped by a Toler basket off a nice feed from Sule that gave the Eagles a 33-27 lead with 53 seconds left until halftime.
“I’m super proud of the girls,” Buetow said. “We learned some tough lessons against Orcutt. I learned some tough lessons as a coach. And I think we handled the half-court trap today very well. We were ready for it. We handled some away-from-ball screens much better than we did. So sometimes in life you lose, yet you win. And I think although we lost against Orcutt, we won because we got better as a team.”