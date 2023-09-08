The Bakersfield College wrestling program has set a standard of success that can be difficult to replicate.
BC is almost always among the top teams in the state year after year despite the continual roster turnover that comes with community college athletics.
This season the Renegades will field a team with a great deal of talent and a strong work ethic but not quite as experienced at the college level as last year’s squad that took place at the CCCAA State Championships.
BC went 4-0 in league dual meets and 6-2 overall in duals last season. It had five state medalists including a pair of finalists, James Juarez (149 pounds) and Corbin Hayes (heavyweight).
Hayes, a big part of the Renegades the success the past couple of years, has moved on to wrestle at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz. He leaves a big void to fill as do several other graduates from the program.
But luckily for Renegades coach Marcos Austin, he enters this season with a mixture of some proven talent and some promising newcomers.
“We have some returners that are coming back that we are relying on, for sure, but we’re kind of a young team,” Austin said. “… At this point we just need the wrestling. We need to hit the mat and we need to get some matches under our belt so we can work out some kinks. We have our work cut out for us.”
The first text for the Renegades comes Saturday when they host the Bakersfield Duals at the Gil Bishop Sports Center.
BC will take on Cerritos, West Hills and Moorpark. The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
James Juarez and Derrek Alcantar head the list of returners BC will be counting on the most this year.
Both placed in the top five at last year’s state meet, with Juarez, a graduate of Bakersfield High, taking second place at 149 pounds. The only issue with Juarez is his health. He comes into the season a banged up and it isn’t 100-percent certain that he won’t redshirt this season.
The ultra-tough All-American is battling to compete this season, if possible.
Alcantar, a Frontier High product, one of the team leaders on and off the mat is expected to do big things this year. He went 28-12 and finished fifth at the CCCAA Championships last season.
Luke Combs, the Renegades third returning state placer (fourth at 174 pounds), will redshirt this season.
Vying to fill Hayes’ sizable shoes at heavyweight are a pair of newcomers, Johnell Ward (Garces) and Seth Siebert (Liberty).
A plethora of other newcomers will be battling for spots in the lineup along with several veterans to the program who haven’t seen a ton of action at the community college level.
The BC roster currently consists of 16 freshman and seven sophomores including Richard Martinez, who qualified for last year’s CCCAA championships at 141 pounds but didn’t place, and Uriel Vasquez, who redshirted last season after placing seventh at the state meet in 2021.
“I definitely feel that that this is a rebuilding year.” Austin said. “We have some young guys that I think are going to step up. I’m very curious and intrigued on what our team can do. We have a bunch of guys from around Kern County. Their work ethic is unparalleled. They’re buying into the program now, transitioning from high school to college. It hasn’t been too much of an issue for them. They’re kids that are kind of mature for their age. They’re doing well. They just haven’t been battled tested at the college setting. I’m very optimistic, but I’m living in reality too.”