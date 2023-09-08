20210813-bc-sportskickoff

In this 2021 file photo, Bakersfield College wrestling coach Marcos Austin speaks during the annual BC Athletics Media Day to kick off the Renegades' upcoming fall sports schedule.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The Bakersfield College wrestling program has set a standard of success that can be difficult to replicate.

BC is almost always among the top teams in the state year after year despite the continual roster turnover that comes with community college athletics.