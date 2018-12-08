Adrian Godinez was Bakersfield College wrestling’s top finisher at the CCCAA State Wrestling Championship for the second year in a row, taking third in the 197-pound weight class on Saturday. He won the state title at 184 pounds a year ago.
BC finished sixth overall as a team, according to head coach Brett Clark.
Jacob Hall, back with the Renegades and in the state tournament after not placing in 2014, took fourth place at 285 pounds.
Marcus Hutcherson (125 pounds) placed sixth, Keithen Estrada (125) took seventh and Emmett Kuntz (149) and Kevin Mello (165) each took eighth.
Godinez lost by decision to Chabot’s Anthony Cress — ranked No. 1 — in the semifinals, 8-3. A win by fall followed by a win via technical fall earned the Foothill graduate the third-place finish.
Hall lost 3-1 in overtime to Skyline’s Ramon Guzman in the third-place match, taking fourth. Hutcherson, BC’s only Southern Region winner, lost by fall in the semifinals and the consolation semifinals. He medically forfeited the fifth-place match.
Estrada beat Mount San Antonio’s Zachary Cunningham by decision, 6-5, to snag seventh place.
