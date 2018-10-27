Bakersfield College wrestling beat Cuesta College 35-12 on Saturday in a WSC conference dual at BC.
Winners for the Renegades were Pedro Ramirez at 125 pounds (forfeit); Jared Callison at 133 (tech fall); Alexis Becerra at 131 (forfeit); Josiah Quiroz at 157 (forfeit); Silvester Alfaro at 165 (pin); Jeremy Maas at 184 (forfeit); and Jacob Hall at heavyweight (DQ).
