BC women's tennis holds off Saddleback for 6-3 playoff victory

The Bakersfield College women's tennis team added another honor to its already decorated season.

After winning the Western State Conference title on March 27, the Renegades had earned a No. 3 seed in the Southern California playoffs. They lived up to their billing Tuesday afternoon by knocking off visiting Saddleback College 6-3.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

