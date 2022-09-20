 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC women's soccer wears down Cuesta for 2-0 victory

BC logo - stacked4

BC logo - stacked

 TBC

The way Thursday afternoon's match began, with Bakersfield College easily maintaining possession in Cuesta's half for long stretches and the Cougars having brought just 11 players to Bakersfield, it seemed inevitable that the Renegades would send at least one shot to the back of the net.

Yet Cuesta kept its defensive shape, and an hour passed with no score.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases