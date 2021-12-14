BC women's basketball game canceled Tuesday

The Bakersfield College women's basketball team will have to slow down its record-breaking pace for just a couple days.
The undefeated Renegades' game against Santa Ana College at the Gil Bishop Sports Center, slated for 5 p.m. Tuesday, was canceled in the morning due to a leak and a broken pipe at the BC building, according to the school's athletic department.
The news came after a storm swept into Bakersfield Monday night, with heavy rain, and even snow in some parts of Kern County, continuing for much of Tuesday.
The cancellation is an interruption to the Renegades' non-league schedule, as they try to build on their 10-0 start, the best in coach Paula Dahl's 28 seasons at the helm. BC most recently beat West Hills Lemoore 79-73 on Friday behind 27 points and 11 rebounds from Kathleen Rodriguez. That was the Renegades' closest game of the year.
They will be in action Thursday against Laney as part of a tournament in Lemoore. While the men's team is slated to play at home Thursday, the women won't play again in Bakersfield until Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. against Santa Barbara.