BC women's basketball game against Santa Barbara postponed due to Vaqueros' COVID-19 issues

A day after Santa Barbara City College postponed its men's basketball game at Bakersfield College due to COVID-19, the colleges' women's basketball matchup met the same fate Wednesday night.
The Renegades and Vaqueros were slated to play Thursday afternoon before Santa Barbara had to delay the game due to one positive COVID-19 test on its team, according to the BC athletic department.
The Renegades previously had a Dec. 14 home game against Santa Ana canceled due to water damage causing a leak in BC's facility. This is the team's first coronavirus-related schedule disruption of the year.
BC (11-2) and Santa Barbara (5-9) are in opposite divisions of the Western State Conference. They have not announced a date for a rescheduled game, and the Renegades' upcoming schedule for conference play features biweekly games on Wednesdays and Saturdays for the next month and a half.
BC, which most recently recorded a win and two losses at a tournament in Lemoore, is scheduled to face its fellow South division foe Santa Monica on Wednesday at 7 p.m.