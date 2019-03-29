The Bakersfield College women’s track and field team took home first place at the WSC Inland meet on Friday at Antelope Valley College.
BC scored 160 points to lead the way. Santa Monica was second with 106 points.
First place finishers for BC were Daizhiana Ebert in the long jump (5.32 meters); Zaila Clark in the triple jump (10.05); Gabriella Lugo in the 1500 (4 minutes, 47.11 seconds); Joycenlind Currie in 400 (1:01.05); Lugo in the 800 (2:20.79); and Currie, Ebert, Lugo and Noemi Esparza in the 4X400 relay (4:11.08).
The Renegade men finished third overall with 102 points. Glendale won the men’s competition with 149.
Marcos Varela finished first in the hammer throw (42-16) and Jacob Whitby won the discus (42-49). Isaiah Muhammad placed first in the 110 hurdles (15.30 seconds) and Justin Frando won the 800 (1:58.18).
