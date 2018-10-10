For a long time, Bakersfield College women’s soccer freshman Rhyan Acosta has told herself that she needs to score at least one goal every game.
“I am a forward. That’s what I should be doing for my team,” Acosta said. “... I definitely feel a lot of pressure to score. I definitely work my best and try my hardest to get a goal for my team.”
And she’s basically delivered.
Acosta, a Liberty graduate, leads BC with 15 goals in 12 games. She’s been held scoreless just three times and is averaging 1.25 goals per game, tied for 10th in the state. Acosta has powered the Renegades attack — which is seventh in the state scoring four goals per game — from the striker position and helped BC to a 9-3 start.
“There’s a reason that we play her up there,” Renegades head coach Scott Dameron said. “Her job is to position herself around the goal and look to get on the end of the work that our wingers are doing. She does a great job of it.”
Playing forward and scoring goals isn’t new for Acosta but being the leading scorer (by a lot) has been a different experience. She was fourth on the team at Liberty with eight goals last year and third with four as a junior. In club, Acosta was more of a consistent scorer than compared to high school but junior college has opened a whole new door, she said.
The Renegades’ second-leading goal scorer — freshman midfielder Emily Lostetter — has five goals on the year. Acosta has seven game-winning goals.
Acosta has also showed versatility to her goal-scoring prowess in 2018. In a 4-0 win against Victor Valley on Oct. 9, she cashed in on a breakaway. She also scores off headers and from distance, Dameron said.
“She makes smart runs and she just puts herself in good positions to score,” Dameron said. “She just has a really good sense of where to be. She reads the game and I think that’s her strongest quality. Maybe there’s somebody faster or whatever, but it’s just her game intelligence is so high, that’s what makes her hard to stop because she’s scored different kind of goals.”
Acosta's favorite way to score is by heading crosses into the box, which makes her “super hype.” Acosta has headed in three or four goals this season, she said.
“Not too many, but I definitely get excited when I do score off a header,” she said.
Though she considers it not too many, three or four goals total (not just via headers) would still put Acosta among the top goal scorers on the team.
Acosta plays at a fast pace, sophomore midfielder Drew Hallum said, and does a move where she flicks the ball forward instead of receiving it and turning slowly, which catches defenders off guard.
“She’s a talented girl,” Hallum said. “She’s really good at what she does. She knows what she wants to do when she gets the ball and she just finishes it for us. It’s really nice to have her up there — someone you can depend on.”
Acosta defers most of the credit to her teammates, who “make my job easy” with good passes. Yet her confidence has also been a big difference maker for her during this unexpectedly productive season, she said.
The confidence and goals go hand-in-hand and have turned into a positive snowball effect.
“The more I play and the more I score, it helps me build more confidence and realize that I can do these things,” Acosta said.
