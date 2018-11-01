Bakersfield College women’s basketball will tip off its season Friday with a 7 p.m. game at home against Antelope Valley. The Renegades will host Pasadena City at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’re gonna have our hands full,” BC head coach Paula Dahl said during the Renegade Report on Bakersfield.com.
The Renegades will have to replace last year’s offensive leader, Octavia Croney. She averaged 16.4 points per game and shot 37.4 percent. Angie Kroeger, last season’s leading rebounder and leader in assists, also graduated.
Filling the void will be sophomores Brianna Mendez, Jasmyn Rodriguez and Victoria Trevino, as well as others. Mendez was BC’s second-leading scorer last year with 10.4 points per game as a center.
