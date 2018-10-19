The Bakersfield College women's cross country team finished fourth at the WSC Championships on Friday with a score of 127.
Glendale College finished first with a score of 40.
The WSC Championships were held in San Dimas.
Top runners for the Roadrunners were Gabby Lugo (fifth place in 18 minutes, 59 seconds), Jackie Barrios (17th, 20:46) and Lourdes Cruz (19th, 20:58).
The women qualified for the Southern California Championships, scheduled for Nov. 2.
The BC men finished ninth overall with 191 points while Glendale finished atop the leaderboard once again with 35.
Cutberto Salgado was the top BC runner with a time of 23:27 (finishing 36th overall). Angelo Benitez finished 40th at 23:42, Justin Frando was 42nd at 23:44 and Adolfo Escudero-Mendoza was 43rd at 23:51.
The BC men await a possible at-large berth into the Southern California Championships.
