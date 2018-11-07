Bakersfield College volleyball picked up its 18th sweep of the season and 16th straight win, beating Antelope Valley, 25-10, 25-10, 28-26. The Renegades improved to 22-1 on the season and 7-0 in the Western State South.
Bianca Logsdon led BC with 11 kills. Penelope Zepeda tallied 11 digs and Sarah Armendariz added 33 sets.
