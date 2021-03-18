BC volleyball team stays perfect with sweep of Taft

Alyson Dees had 13 kills and seven digs as the Bakersfield College volleyball team remained unbeaten with a straight-set victory over Taft College at the Gil Bishop Sports Center on Thursday.
The Renegades (5-0) shook off a slow start in each of the first two sets, but recovered to win both 25-19. BC duplicated its score in the finale to close out the match, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19.
Through five matches of the abbreviated Spring I sports season, the Renegades have only dropped two sets and have completed three sweeps.
The same teams play again Friday, this time in Taft at 3 p.m.