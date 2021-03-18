You have permission to edit this article.
BC volleyball team stays perfect with sweep of Taft

Alyson Dees had 13 kills and seven digs as the Bakersfield College volleyball team remained unbeaten with a straight-set victory over Taft College at the Gil Bishop Sports Center on Thursday.

The Renegades (5-0) shook off a slow start in each of the first two sets, but recovered to win both 25-19. BC duplicated its score in the finale to close out the match, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19.

Through five matches of the abbreviated Spring I sports season, the Renegades have only dropped two sets and have completed three sweeps.

The same teams play again Friday, this time in Taft at 3 p.m.

