 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC volleyball swept again in Canyons rematch

BC logo - stacked4 (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

BC logo - stacked

 TBC

When the Bakersfield College volleyball team welcomed College of the Canyons to the Gil Bishop Sports Center Wednesday night, the Renegades had a chance to demonstrate their progress over the last month.

After getting swept by the Cougars four weeks ago to conclude a rough September, BC had rattled off five straight conference wins entering the rematch.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget