Coming off the team’s longest break of the season — 11 days between matches — Bakersfield College volleyball coach Carl Ferreira was concerned about his team losing its rhythm. And at times, early in sets in the Gil Bishop Sports Center on Tuesday, those concerns came to fruition.
But the Renegades (24-1) persisted and pulled away each time, showing exactly why they are the No. 2 seed in Southern California. No. 2 BC swept No. 15 Mount San Jacinto 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 in the first round of the playoffs.
It was the Renegades’ 19th sweep this season and 18th straight win.
“It’s great. We’re excited to practice on Thanksgiving,” BC outside hitter Penelope Zepeda said. “We’re just really excited. Baby steps to state.”
BC will host No. 10 San Diego Mesa (17-12) in the Gil Bishop Sports Center for a second round matchup at 6 p.m. on Saturday. San Diego Mesa took down No. 7 Canyons, 3-2, in the first round. Conference foe Canyons played BC close twice during the regular season.
If the Renegades top San Diego Mesa, they’ll head to the state championship tournament at Solano College in Fairfield. The Elite Eight — top four teams from Northern and Southern California — starts Nov. 30.
“At this point, it comes down to one match to the state,” Ferreira said. “I’m glad we’re going to be playing here at home.”
As has been the case most of the season, outside hitter Lanie Camarillo led BC with 12 kills. Zepeda added 10 kills herself. Because Mount San Jacinto (22-5) thrives on its defense, it took the two 35 and 29 attack attempts to get there. Sarah Lopez was the most efficient of the BC hitters, recording eight kills on 17 attempts.
BC defensive special Jessica Merante finished with 19 digs.
Camarillo came up with one of the highlight plays of the match when she dove at a ball tipped over BC’s front line of blockers. She got her two hands under it and returned it between all of the Eagles’ on the other side of the net for the kill. It was also Camarillo’s third point in a row.
“That was awesome,” Zepeda said. “I feel like we did a really good job being scrappy.”
The Renegades were in such strong control after two sets that Ferreira didn’t need to talk to his team for most of the break heading into the third set. He introduced an official to his family in the stands, instead.
Prior to the final point of the night, though, Ferreira did call timeout. The Eagles had scored three points in a row for the first time in the entire match. He knew it wouldn’t happen again but he wanted his players to relax.
Zepeda hit a ball down the line on right side of the court to end the game.
“(Mount San Jacinto) stayed in the match defensively, so for us it was just about persistence in our execution,” Ferreira said. “... Persistency and resiliency, possession-by-possession, I thought we just sustained what we wanted to do.”
