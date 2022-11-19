BC volleyball sweeps El Camino to advance to regional semifinals

El Camino's spirits were high in the third set of Saturday night's match at Bakersfield College.
Sure, the Warriors had gone down 2-0 in short order. But for the first time all night, top attackers Mya Johnson, Athena Sarreas and particularly Leafa Juarez were firing on all cylinders. They had kept the Renegades at arm's length throughout the set, never trailing, and led 22-17 entering one last timeout by BC coach Carl Ferreira.
That stoppage proved to be all the Renegades needed.
Well, not totally all — Ferreira and setter/outside hitter Aubree Dees successfully lobbied the officials for the reversal of a kill call that would have put El Camino up 23-18, then the Renegades scored five of the next six points to go up 24-23. BC went back on its heels and had to stave off set point for the Warriors at 25-24, before mercifully finishing off the set with a Tia Jules ace following a long back-and-forth.
The final line, with a third-set outlier: 25-18, 25-15, 29-27.
"You gotta get really good at executing late," Ferreira said. "I think we're very familiar, being in that scenario. And the way that scenario works is you know you gotta side-out, you know defense is the only way that you can narrow the gap ... and this is just a tribute to them — when you don't panic in late-game situations, that's a wonderful characteristic to have."
Four days after a lackluster performance by his pin hitters in a postseason crossover match at Moorpark, Ferreira said he was pleased by their improvement Saturday night.
"Well, we worked on it all week and then here you look at Aubree and AJ (Alexandra Johnson) with only one error apiece, Tori (Robertson), one of her better matches, Haley (Tedrow), one of (hers) ... No matter how good your middles are, the pins always take the most swings," Ferreira said. "They have to be good, and they were very good tonight, collectively."
Dees in particular turned in a standout offensive performance, equaling a season high with 11 kills, with the previous total coming in a five-set match. She has pulled double duty as a setter ever since returning from an early-season injury.
"She's extremely valuable," Ferreira said. "To go from setting to passing to being a primary point scorer at the net, we're asking her to do an awful lot. Probably her best match."
Dees called that responsibility "pretty stressful," even as she balanced it from the opening point Saturday night.
"Everybody's supportive, and so it just kind of works together and flows," she said.
She was responsible for a quartet of kills that broke a 6-6 tie in the first set and fueled a 7-1 BC run. Despite a hot streak for El Camino middle blocker Alex Perryman late in the set, the Renegades maintained a consistent advantage of around seven points. The Warriors narrowed it to 21-17 on a tip by Mya Johnson, but BC scored four of the final five points, closing on a Kya Jones ace and a Dees kill.
"Having my team support me kind of helped me get out of my own head and kind of just be more free to play, I guess," Dees said.
The second set was all about BC's defense at the net, with recorded blocks for six of its first 12 points, including consecutive solo blocks by Tedrow. El Camino forced a 10-10 tie with five consecutive kills, including a pair by Juarez (who finished with 13 on the night). Juarez was particularly potent, oddly, coming up from the back row, a position from which she got three of her kills.
The Renegades responded with a 9-2 run bolstered by three El Camino attack errors and cruised to a 25-15 victory from there.
The third set was a different beast, opening with a Perryman kill after a long rally and continuing apace with plenty of good defense. Ferreira took his first timeout after a back-row strike by Juarez made it 9-5 Warriors. The Renegades got within one point twice but El Camino held firm, restoring its lead to five points at 20-15 and 22-17 before BC's final surge.
The serving of Kya Jones, who recorded aces to tie the game and take the lead at 24-23, was key. But Perryman scored twice in a row to give the Warriors an advantage before Tori Robertson evened it up once more.
The Teams traded kills until Jules' final ace broke the pattern.
BC, in an unusual position as a low seed (No. 15) in the playoff bracket, will now travel to face No. 2 Irvine Valley on Tuesday.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.