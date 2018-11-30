Bakersfield College volleyball’s stay in the in the state tournament was brief as the Renegades fell to Fresno City 25-17, 26-24, 12-25, 25-21 in the quarterfinals on Friday at Solano College in Fairfield.
BC finished the year 25-2 overall and had won 19 straight matches heading into the season-ending loss.
The Fresno City Rams (28-3) will move on to the semifinals on Saturday thanks to their 26th straight victory.
"That was the most difficult challenge to play against all year," BC head coach Carl Ferreira said. "The ultimate thing that is difficult in volleyball is if you have the ability to put pressure on the other teams in six rotations and 30 feet of net."
BC All-American setter Sarah Armendariz finished the match with five kills, 27 assists and 14 digs. Outside hitter Penelope Zepeda led the squad with 15 kills and Kohra Garcia had 19 digs.
Garcia filled in for starting defensive specialist Jessica Merante, who was at her sister's wedding. Garcia played the match of her career and Merante's absence was a non-factor in the loss, Ferreira said.
The Renegades’ 21 attack errors and 14.5 hitting percentage were both season worsts. In the third set when BC dominated the Rams for a 25-12 set win, the Renegades only made attack two errors. They made at least six in the other three sets.
"We rely on Lanie (Camarillo) and Penelope to score a lot of points for us," Ferreira said. "We’ve been working on trying to have balance all year. Sometimes when you get imbalanced, it gets a little bit harder to score."
Fresno City’s Katie Emmerling racked up 44 assists. Marina Gonzalez had 15 kills and a match-high 18.5 points.
BC was ranked No. 2 in the state at the end of the regular season and qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2009.
"Unfortunately, here you have eight great teams and seven of them are going home with the loss to end the season," Ferreira said he told his team. "You don't anticipate losing because our ultimate goal was to win it all. So it’s disappointing to get the 'L'."
