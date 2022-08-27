 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC volleyball splits doubleheader to open season

For the first time since Nov. 21, 2017, a foe came into the Gil Bishop Sports Center and beat Bakersfield College in volleyball. Just three hours later, the Renegades started a new winning streak.

BC emerged from its opening day of the 2022 season with a 3-1 loss to Mt. San Antonio College and a 3-1 win over Long Beach City College on Saturday.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases