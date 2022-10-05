 Skip to main content
BC volleyball holds steady, sweeps Glendale

Volleyball can be a game of sudden, precipitous changes, but momentum only ever swung one direction Wednesday night at the Gil Bishop Sports Center.

Glendale scored more than two consecutive points just once in its match against Bakersfield College, as BC opened up and steadily maintained three big leads on its way to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-14 victory.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

