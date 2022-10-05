BC volleyball holds steady, sweeps Glendale

Volleyball can be a game of sudden, precipitous changes, but momentum only ever swung one direction Wednesday night at the Gil Bishop Sports Center.
Glendale scored more than two consecutive points just once in its match against Bakersfield College, as BC opened up and steadily maintained three big leads on its way to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-14 victory.
That first conference win, after a pair of losses last week at Santa Monica and Canyons, meant a sigh of relief for the Renegades, whose coach Carl Ferreira said they had been working on three-step breathing exercises to maintain their composure between points.
"It's really separating one point from the next by clearing the previous point and just moving on to the next play," Ferreira said. "And that's a really learned skill, moreso than most people understand."
The on-court results spoke for themselves Wednesday, as Alexandra Johnson continued a strong freshman season with nine kills and 10 aces, Tia Jules added nine kills of her own and Tori Robertson posted eight more, doing most of her damage in the second set, in which she scored the winning point.
The offensive output was a sign of progress for Ferreira, who switched the Renegades' offensive system from a 4-2 formation to a 6-2 (which allows for a greater number of hitters on any given set).
"I thought that was a big deal tonight," he said.
Along with the system change, BC had strong serves on its side Wednesday night. That began with Johnson, who scored aces on three of the first four points of the first set as BC leapt out to 8-2 and 14-4 leads.
Aided by an impressive showing from middle blocker Bianca Hudson, who finished with eight kills, Glendale was able to keep the lead there, but never rallied, and the Renegades closed out the first set on a kill tipped over by Johnson, an attack error and a Jules block.
The second frame began with an even more dominant performance by the Renegade offense, led by Robertson, whose third kill out of BC's first eight points forced a timeout by the Vaqueros.
BC slowed down after taking a 10-1 lead, and Glendale got its best run of four straight points to cut the deficit to 15-8 midway through the set on a Hudson kill. However, the Renegades picked up five straight of their own with Monet Panther serving, including an ace, and ended up sealing the set with a pair of easy kills off bad serve returns by the Vaqueros.
Glendale took its first and only lead on an attack error to open the third set and stayed competitive for much longer, trailing just 8-7 after a Jennifer Ser-Manukyan kill. That was before BC went off an an 11-2 run through a Vaqueros timeout featuring three kills and a pair of aces from Johnson plus two additional aces from Kya Jones.
The Renegades ultimately took the final set by a 25-14 margin and moved to 5-7 on the season.
"This is only our fifth match with (all our) starters back," Ferreira said. "So I think we're still just getting some rhythm, I really do."
Next up is another game at home against Antelope Valley, Friday at 6 p.m.
