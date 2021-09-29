BC volleyball continues home dominance in 3-0 win over College of the Canyons

It didn't come easy for Bakersfield College volleyball Wednesday night. The Renegades had to dig themselves out of big holes in the first and third sets against the formidable College of the Canyons Cougars.
But the team made some well-timed runs, thanks to pivotal kills from Aly Dees and Kami Marion, and what resulted was a 3-0 sweep for the Renegades in their Western State Conference opener (25-20, 25-12, 25-23).
BC coach Carl Ferreira praised his team's patience and ability to overcome early deficits.
"The resiliency, in my opinion, just comes from having a lot of patience, a lot of composure," he said. "And we don't play to the scoreboard, we just play to the next play."
The win, which came after a lengthy layoff due to two COVID-19 cancellations, was BC's 34th consecutive home victory, dating back to Sept. 1, 2018. It's a streak that now persists through multiple pandemic seasons despite constant turnover.
"In junior college volleyball, you're losing 50 percent of your roster every season," Ferreira said, "so I place a lot of emphasis on the returners helping the newcomers understand the culture that we create here at Bakersfield College."
BC (6-1) didn't look like such a juggernaut early in the first set. COC (2-8) jumped out to a 7-3 lead behind early aces from Katlyn Stadtlander and Sabrina Sveiven. But serving and defensive errors started to pile up for the Cougars; of the Renegades' next 11 points, only two came from kills.
"Our serving and passing needs to stay consistent," said COC coach Clay Timmons. "That's kind of been one of the biggest things we've talked about lately."
COC retook the lead at 18-17, forcing a timeout from Ferreira. When the Renegades emerged from the break, the arc of the game changed completely, thanks to what Ferreira called their "great poise in big moments." COC tallied just two more points for the rest of the set as BC, led by three quick kills from Dees from her middle hitter spot, took it 25-20.
The second set featured no such tension, and BC made it clear early with six straight points. COC fought back with a run of its own, featuring a string of three decisive kills that forced another BC timeout with the Renegades leading 14-11. But again BC dominated late. Samantha Smith had a pair of aces — following teammate Yuliana Rivera's earlier in the set — and freshman outside hitter Kami Marion recorded three kills of her own, picking out holes in the Cougars defense in a decisive 11-1 run to claim the set.
"We seem to break down like halfway, through the later stages of sets, and we're still trying to figure things out," Timmons said.
The start of the third set was quite the comedown for BC after that emotional high. COC scored seven of the first eight points as the Renegades failed to develop the same successful attacks as they had in previous sets.
"Our serve-receive passing was a little bit inconsistent today," Ferreira said, "and again, I completely attribute it to time off."
The Cougars' early lead was a bit more durable the second time around. Aided by pairs of kills from Jacqueline Ibarra and Damani Harvey, and attacking errors down the stretch from Smith as well as Meagan Williams, COC led by four late in the set, just three points from victory at 22-18. But once again the Renegades were undaunted, and had a little luck on their side — they scored five straight points, culminating in a serve by Smith that bounced off the top of the net for an ace. COC tied it up again at 23, but the Renegades won by two thanks to a kill from Dees and an attacking error by Harvey.
BC travels to face West LA Friday at 6 p.m., while COC hosts Santa Monica, also at 6 p.m. Friday.