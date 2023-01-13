 Skip to main content
BC unveils new women's wrestling team at spring media day

When Andrea Prise stopped by Marcos Austin's Bakersfield College wrestling team, she was just hoping to recruit some men interested in expanding their horizons by wrestling steers for her fledgling rodeo club.

Instead, her visit led to a conversation with Athletic Director Reggie Bolton about BC's upcoming addition of women's wrestling as a varsity sport.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

