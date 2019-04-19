Three Bakersfield College track and field athletes qualified for the Southern California Regional meet in May and nine more advanced to the Western State Conference finals thanks to their performances at the conference preliminary meet at Santa Barbara on Friday.
For the men, BC’s Jacob Whitby won the discus (46.63 meters) and took second in the shot put (14.07 meters). Cody Hartsfield grabbed second (31.70) in the discus. For the women, Daizhiana Ebert placed second in the long jump (5.33 meters). They all automatically qualified for the SoCal meet because of their top six finishes.
Gabriella Lugo qualified for the finals in the women’s 1,500-meter run (4:53.97) and the 800 (2:30.32). Joycelind Currie (1:02.29), Noemi Esparza (1:05.07) and Victoria Lennon (1:07.14) qualified in the women’s 400. Esparza (1:12.50) and Rayven Childs (1:15.50) made the finals in the women’s 400 hurdles.
Derek Crawford (23.26) and Cutberto Salgado (4:13.55) qualified in the men’s 200 and 1,500, respectively. BC’s Justin Frando (1:58.35) and Adrian Lopez (2:01.01) made the finals in the men’s 800.
The conference finals for the track events will be April 26 at Moorpark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.