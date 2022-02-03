BC tennis a work in progress after opening matches

The Bakersfield College tennis program could end up looking quite a bit different by the end of the year.
Not just because of the expected season-long development of a squad that hasn't had a normal season since 2019, but also because during their opening week, the Renegades haven't been at full strength.
The BC women fell 8-1 to Glendale on Tuesday while fielding just four players, due to what BC said was pending eligibility paperwork, with Hannah Purvis providing a lone comeback victory for the Renegades.
Then, on Thursday afternoon, the men made their debut in another 8-1 loss to Santa Barbara, but were missing players due to COVID-19, their coach Noel Dalton said, and so had to preemptively forfeit one doubles and one singles match.
Nathan Kwon provided the team's only win. He put away Santa Barbara's No. 1, Menno Raeymaekers, 6-0, 6-4.
"Proud of Nathan," Dalton said. "He took a little time off — he's obviously our No. 1 player, and he's going to be a leader for this team. And I think you're going to see him even get better ... he's not yet 100 percent."
Kwon couldn't ensure the same result in his earlier No. 2 doubles match with Sunny Choi against Raeymakers and Lucas Pollero. The Renegades went up 3-0 early but gave up their lead and lost 8-6, dropping the final three games along the way.
BC also lost at No. 1 doubles, 8-0. Santa Barbara's Taylor Kleine and Kyosuke Kiuchi shut down Sage Nguyen and CJ Gimena.
Despite this lopsided result, Nguyen took Kleine down to the wire in No. 2 singles, forcing the afternoon's only tiebreaker but ultimately falling 3-6, 6-3, 4-10.
"I was proud of our guys," Dalton said, "because you know what, they haven't played in a long time. It'll be about two and a half years since we actually (got) to play some matches."
Santa Barbara took the remaining singles matches in two sets each: Kiuchi over Jimena 6-1, 6-1; Arnaud Vangenechten over Choi 6-3, 6-3; and Hunter Gomersall over Dylan Ginette 6-1, 6-4.
"The guys were a little bit tight today," Dalton said, "Got a few freshmen, it's the first time they've played college tennis, so you'll see different results in the second half."
They will get a chance to demonstrate improvement right away when they host Orange Coast Tuesday afternoon. The women's team, which was away at LA Mission Thursday afternoon, will have a concurrent home matchup against Antelope Valley.