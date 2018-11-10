The Bakersfield College wrestling team finished second in the South East Wrestling Alliance Tournament on Saturday. The competition was held at BC.
West Hills-Lemoore finished first, followed by BC, Moorpark, East LA, Cuesta and Victor Valley,
Individual placers for BC were Pedro Ramirez (second place, 125 pounds); Keithen Estrada (third place, 125 pounds); Jared Callison (first place, 133 pounds); Chris Villa (fourth place, 133 pounds); Alexis Becerra (second place, 141 pounds); Emmett Kuntz (first place, 149 pounds); Josiah Quiroz (fourth place, 157 pounds); Silvester Alfaro (third place, 165 pounds); Jacob Mattson (fifth place, 174 pounds); Jeremy Maas (first place, 184 pounds); Armando Varelas (third place, 197 pounds); and Jacob Hall (first place, heavyweight).
The Renegades will take the mat again Thursday, when they head to the Fresno City and Otero College Dual in Fresno.
