The Bakersfield College baseball team was rewarded with a home playoff game after capturing the Western State Conference South title.
The No. 6 seeded Renegades (26-14) will host No. 11 Cypress (27-13) at 2 p.m. Friday at Gerry Collis Field in the first game of a best-of-three series in the opening round of the Southern Regionals.
Game 2 of the series is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a decisive Game 3 at 3 p.m., if necessary.
The Renegades softball and Taft College baseball teams will also be in opening-round action this weekend in best-of-three-game series in the state playoffs.
The BC softball team (24-16), the Western State Conference North champions, earned the No. 10 seed and will travel to play No. 7 Riverside City (26-13) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, with Game 3 set for 4 p.m., if necessary.
The No. 13 Cougars (25-14), who finished tied for second in the Central Valley Conference, open play in Northern Regional baseball action at 4 p.m. Friday at No. 4 Sacramento City (28-11).
Game 2 is Saturday at 1 p.m., with Game 3 at 4 p.m., if necessary.
