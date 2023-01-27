BC splits opening-day doubleheader with Moorpark after strong evening performance

Clutch hitting was certainly not a strength of the Bakersfield College baseball team in its first game of the year Friday afternoon. The Renegades had strong scoring opportunities in the seventh and eighth innings and settled for three RBI groundouts — a devastating result given that they fell to Moorpark by a score of just 4-3.
With one game under its belt, however, the lineup looked much better later that night.
Five BC batters drove in at least one run as the Renegades built a six-run lead through five innings, then coasted to a 7-1 victory at Gerry Collis Field, the first in the head-coaching tenure of Kurt Townson.
"I think the (players') growth for the most part was just a little bit more experience," Townson said, "just a couple more innings of baseball at this level."
Townson frequently called out to his batters during the game that "less is more" — as he explained it afterward, "The game is big enough; if you try to make it bigger, success is limited" — and the Renegades rewarded him by making it look rather easy at the plate.
Alek Martinez, one of just a few hitters with strong showings in the opener, got BC started again with an RBI triple in the third inning. Luis Fuentes smacked a ball down the left-field line that ended up in the corner for a two-RBI triple one inning later, which chased starter Shane Alderete, and Drew Townson brought Fuentes in with a sacrifice fly to put the Renegades up 4-0.
Reliever Parker Almeida quelled the fourth-inning threat, but BC got to him soon after, as Ryan Redstone and Manny Herrera reached base before David Escobar and Zamaree Tillman brought them in.
Fuentes also engineered the Renegades' final run when his well-placed sacrifice bunt forced a throwing error from pitcher Chase Aurand.
BC's best hitter on the night, Luke Froehlich (3-for-3 with a double and walk), wasn't even involved in the scoring plays.
"We got some young guys on the field, so they got to settle into game one, they got their first at-bats (in) a regular college game, and we saw a difference in their at-bats the second game," Townson said.
"... From a pitching perspective, we just pounded the zone way better the second game."
The Renegades pitchers did their part by holding the Raiders without an earned run, allowing a single score in the sixth inning when Connor Whitcomb advanced on a pair of passed balls.
He had almost managed another one in the second inning thanks to two errors, and reached third with no outs, but starter Tim Ruiz induced three straight outs.
Ruiz then thwarted Whitcomb again in the third inning by striking him out with two outs and the bases loaded.
Ultimately, in a reversal of the first game, Ruiz and relievers David Delgadillo and Austin Miller combined to allow just two hits, with Miller particularly impressive in three breezy innings with no baserunners.
Casey Bochenczak and Shane Leong-Grieger had one hit each for Moorpark.
After opening the season at 1-1 apiece, the Renegades and Raiders will face off for a series decider Saturday afternoon in Moorpark.
