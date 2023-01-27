 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BC splits opening-day doubleheader with Moorpark after strong evening performance

Clutch hitting was certainly not a strength of the Bakersfield College baseball team in its first game of the year Friday afternoon. The Renegades had strong scoring opportunities in the seventh and eighth innings and settled for three RBI groundouts — a devastating result given that they fell to Moorpark by a score of just 4-3.

With one game under its belt, however, the lineup looked much better later that night.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases