BC softball's late comeback falls short in playoff opener against Long Beach

After putting together its latest improbable seventh-inning comeback, Bakersfield College found itself the victim of an 11th-inning anticlimax.
Separated from Long Beach by a three-run chasm, down to the final out of a strong outing from pitcher Ashley Hester, the Renegades had finally brought their bats to life. Kady Smith's soft-hit single up the middle led to a Rylee Price walk and Anika Romo single, bringing up ersatz right fielder Destiny Cuellar. Cuellar, who had already won multiple games with walk-offs during the conference slate, sent a hard-hit ball off Hester to right-center field that skidded deep into the outfield, allowing all three runners to score.
But instead of Cuellar going down as the hero, Gladys Garcia rewrote the narrative deep in extra innings with a two-out hit of her own.
The Vikings' first baseman singled to right field directly in front of Cuellar, scoring Alejandra Mota from third. Long Beach went up 6-5, Olivia Ramirez held BC scoreless in relief and Ryleigh Harrison received a loss after pitching all 11 innings for the Renegades, who fell behind in their best-of-three playoff series.
It was a day full of miscues for BC. After Jasmine Delgado tripled on a diving attempt in left field by Breanna Marquez, the Renegades misplayed a rundown on defense. Giselle Cobian couldn't get her bat to the ball on a bunt attempt in the second inning. Camille Chavez, trying to get Alynna Gonzalez out between first and second, couldn't handle a throw from Alyna Ruiz coming in toward the infield, allowing Delgado to make it from third base to home unscathed.
That gave Long Beach its first run, and the second came two innings later due to poor communication in shallow right field, when a high popup from pinch-hitter Brianna Nunez found the grass and Gonzalez came all the way around to score from first base.
Despite Hester's strong start to the evening, the Renegades were able to break through when the first baseman Romo sent a hard-hit ball to the corner in right field for a triple, and Cuellar lofted a fly ball just far enough to right field that Romo scored on a sacrifice.
But the Vikings' lead was always just a little out of reach prior to the seventh inning. They strung some hits together in the fifth, getting to Harrison for an Mota double that Kirstin Sanchez followed up with a two-out RBI single to boost the margin back to 3-1.
BC put together its first multi-hit inning of the game in the sixth. The weakest hit of the three came from Cuellar, whose soft-hit single wasn't handled well enough by the shortstop Cobian to prevent pinch-runner Mykaela Burtin from coming home. Alyna Ruiz rallied from down 1-2 to draw a full-count walk and load the bases, but Meredith Boshers, hitting for Marquez, grounded out to second base.
The Renegades had their bases-loaded redemption in the seventh, kickstarted by Smith, but then she could not replicate her two-out clutch hit in the eighth and instead grounded out with two runners on.
The teams will finish their series Saturday, playing one game at 1 p.m. and then a second if necessary.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.