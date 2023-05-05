 Skip to main content
BC softball's late comeback falls short in playoff opener against Long Beach

After putting together its latest improbable seventh-inning comeback, Bakersfield College found itself the victim of an 11th-inning anticlimax.

Separated from Long Beach by a three-run chasm, down to the final out of a strong outing from pitcher Ashley Hester, the Renegades had finally brought their bats to life. Kady Smith's soft-hit single up the middle led to a Rylee Price walk and Anika Romo single, bringing up ersatz right fielder Destiny Cuellar. Cuellar, who had already won multiple games with walk-offs during the conference slate, sent a hard-hit ball off Hester to right-center field that skidded deep into the outfield, allowing all three runners to score.

