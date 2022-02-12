BC softball takes down Monterey Peninsula for first home win

Rylee Price homered twice, Marissa Campos added one more and Destiny Cuellar drove in a pair of runs with infield hits, as Bakersfield College used a well-balanced offense to beat Monterey Peninsula College 10-4 Saturday afternoon.
Cuellar brought home Shelby Buchanan with a successful squeeze play in the second inning when Isabella Contreras's underhand toss was too high for catcher Olivia Calvetti. That tied the game early and jumpstarted a five-run frame for the Renegades.
BC has started to build momentum at the plate, scoring twice as many runs (30) in its last three games as in its previous six (15).
"We're getting into good hitting counts, and we're hitting strikes and we're squaring them up," BC coach Casey Goodman said. "So, that's a big difference. We're hitting well with runners in scoring position, and we're getting on base to have those RBIs."
The Renegades got to Contreras early before Drew Barragan shut them down briefly in relief. However, Price's pair of home runs following an 0-for-2 start helped BC (5-4) boost its lead to the eventual six-run margin.
Monterey Peninsula (4-3-1) had a better go of it against Talia Nielsen (four earned runs in seven innings) than most teams this season, highlighted by home runs for Evette Mendoza and Kayla Stone. But beyond the heart of their lineup — a 3-4-5 group of Mendoza, Stone and Kaiya Dickens that drove in three runs — the Lobos were just 2-for-19 with 13 strikeouts. They also did not earn a walk in the game.
The Lobos started strong offensively with Stone's solo home run to left center to lead off the second inning. Dickens doubled immediately afterward, but Nielsen got out of the jam with three straight outs.
Fresh off 11-6 and 9-4 road wins in the last week, the Renegades showed no signs of slowing down. After Buchanan drew a walk and Anika Romo doubled, Cuellar was able to lay down a bunt to bring the catcher home. But that was only the start of BC's run, as Kylie Havens came through at No. 9 with a line drive that plated two more runners. Then Campos homered for the second straight game, a high-arcing ball that bounced off the top of the fence in right-center in front of the scoreboard. That made it 5-1.
The Lobos didn't go away without a fight; Barragan retired the next two batters, and after a single by Alana Henden, Mendoza hit a two-out two-run home run to cut the deficit in half.
But Barragan came out shakier to start the following inning, issuing two walks and setting up Cuellar for an RBI single. Then, with runners at the corners and two outs, Cuellar stole second, while Buchanan was able to steal home on the throw to second to make it 7-3.
Both offenses went relatively cold in the middle innings, which served the Renegades well. The Lobos failed to bring home Dickens again in the fourth, then Nielsen struck out the side in the fifth. Meanwhile, Price added to BC's lead with a home run to dead center.
Monterey Peninsula got one back when Barragan helped her own cause with a two-out RBI double in the sixth, but Sorcha Walker struck out to end the inning. Moments later, Campos singled to shortstop, and Price went deep again to set the final margin at 10-4.
"The fact that we can get a good northern team to come down here," Goodman said, "and then we can hit the way we did and pitch the way we did, it gives us a lot of confidence."
The Renegades took on Orange Coast in the second half of Saturday's doubleheader, and will be back on the road next weekend in Fresno.