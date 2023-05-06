BC softball sweeps dramatic doubleheader, advances past Long Beach

On a back-and-forth day of softball that Bakersfield College coach Casey Goodman compared to a boxing match, the Renegades dealt the final blow.
Sophomore shortstop Shelbie Valencia finished her last game at the Dean and Adah Gay Sports Complex Saturday evening with one of the biggest hits of her BC career, driving a ball deep to the corner in right field for a go-ahead sixth-inning RBI triple.
"She's the engine that gets this team going," Goodman said, "and when she's got a game, and she's on base, this team does fantastic things."
Kady Smith knocked in an insurance run to put the Renegades up 6-4, and pitcher Ryleigh Harrison completed a gritty performance with a seventh-inning shutout. After winning the doubleheader opener earlier Saturday, BC beat Long Beach in the rubber match of its regional playoff series.
"It took every single kid today," Goodman said.
Harrison, who leads the state in innings pitched, tossed all 11 in the Renegades' drawn-out loss to the Vikings on Friday, putting Smith in a tough position pitching a must-win game after she started just six all regular season.
Despite control issues in the opening half of the doubleheader, she answered the bell and received some serious backup from the BC offense in a 9-3 win.
Harrison was expected to return to start Game 3, but Goodman scratched her shortly before first pitch and sent Smith back out to the circle. Smith started strong, but allowed a single and then walked three straight batters in the third inning. Harrison entered in the middle of an at-bat, got a key strikeout, and limited the damage to keep the game tied 3-3.
She allowed just one run in five innings pitched and got the win.
"Ryleigh dug deep tonight, and was gutsy, and she probably shouldn't have been out there," Goodman said. "She's in pain, but if that doesn't show what kind of player she is, putting her team first, I don't know what does, because she pitched all guts."
For the second straight year, BC won a first-round playoff series after dropping the first game.
"We knew coming into this game that we were going to have to battle, because both of our pitchers were worked," Valencia said. "And honestly, we just started relying on our defense, and our offense, hitting, and that's exactly what we did."
Also for the second straight year, the Renegades now have to go on the road to Mt. San Antonio College, where they lost in the playoffs last season.
"What would it be like if we didn't have to go and slay the giant, right?" Goodman said.
BC 9, LBCC 3
The Renegades rebounded from an erratic Friday night at the plate with one of their finest displays of power all season, shelling three Viking pitchers for a combined four doubles and home runs.
Anika Romo and Rylee Price took starter Olivia Ramirez deep on back-to-back pitches in the first inning to help BC go up 4-1 early. After a nervy second inning for Smith that allowed Long Beach to cut the deficit to one run, Smith helped her own cause with a two-run shot off Kirstin Sanchez in the fourth, and following a Romo single, Destiny Cuellar cranked her first career home run to left-center field.
The power surge helped back up Smith's performance in the circle. She consistently found herself behind in the count and issued eight walks, but allowed just six hits and none for extra bases.
Sanchez did better at the plate than in the circle, going 3-for-4 with an RBI on a bases-loaded infield single in the second inning. Smith walked Gladys Garcia on a full count on the following at-bat but retired Jasmine Delgado to end the threat with the Renegades still ahead.
Long Beach's only other run had come on another two-out rally one inning earlier, when Sanchez, Garcia and Delgado strung together three straight singles and Meredith Boshers' throw from right field was not in time to catch Sanchez at home.
Seven of BC's nine runs came on the four homers. Smith opened the scoring with an RBI double to trade places with Valencia in the first inning, and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Price went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run.
Between Ramirez and Sanchez, pitcher Ashley Hester made a brief two-inning appearance, allowing two hits and three walks. The one run she gave up, which boosted BC's advantage to 5-3, came on an errant throw from catcher Breanna Lucero that allowed Breanna Marquez not only to steal second, but to come all the way around to score.
BC 6, LBCC 4
The two teams traded runs all game, with Long Beach erasing a pair of Renegade leads, until Valencia broke a 4-4 deadlock and completed her 4-for-4 day.
"I wanted it last night," Valencia said. "I was ready when I came up and I saw Alyna (Ruiz) get on. I was like, 'I'm going to do anything in my power to bring her in.'"
From her leadoff spot, she fueled Renegade rallies all day. BC fell behind 1-0 again after Smith issued a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, but the Renegades got an enormous gift when Camille Chavez's two-out bunt with Marquez and Valencia on base got thrown away by the pitcher Hester for what became a three-run error.
As Smith lost her grip in the third inning, Sanchez came around to score thanks to a passed ball and a wild pitch, and Long Beach loaded the bases with no one out. Harrison came in and struck out Giselle Cobian. She did allow a soft-hit RBI single to Racine Ruacho to tie the game at 3-3, but escaped without any further damage.
The Renegades responded quickly with an RBI single by the ever-reliable Cuellar, but in turn, the Vikings challenged Harrison in the fourth inning with two quick singles. Price was able to turn a double play with a force-out at third, but Alynna Gonzalez doubled to right field in front of a diving Boshers to even the score once more.
Ramirez returned to the circle and contained the dynamic BC offense — until the sixth inning.
Sanchez and Alia Marquez tallied two hits each for the eliminated Vikings.