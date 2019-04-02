Bakersfield College softball (18-4, 11-0 Western State South) beat Ventura handedly, 8-0 at home on Tuesday. Renegades pitcher Kylee Fahy struck out eight batters and gave up just two hits in the complete game.
Natilee Parrish drove in two runs for BC, including one on a triple. Avianna Campos hit a two-RBI double to left as part of a three-run first inning.
