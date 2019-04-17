Bakersfield College softball shut out L.A. Valley for a 3-0 win at the Dean and Adah Gay Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Renegades (22-16) pitcher Kylee Fahy struck out eight batters in her seven innings. BC’s Alexandria Venegas smacked a two-run home run in the second inning and Lysette Castro singled in Venegas in the sixth.
