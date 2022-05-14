BC softball sees season come to a crushing end at Mt. SAC

A landmark season for Casey Goodman and her Bakersfield College softball team was cut short Saturday in Walnut.
After a dramatic upset Friday night, the eighth-seeded Renegades failed to muster the same offensive firepower in what turned into a Saturday doubleheader against defending champion and No. 1 seed Mt. San Antonio College. Standout pitcher Talia Nielsen was given all she could handle in three complete-game efforts against the Mounties, throwing 258 pitches in 20 innings and allowing 10 earned runs on 22 hits.
With the win, Mt. SAC will serve as one of four SoCal representatives at Thursday's state playoffs in Bakersfield.
BC 7, Mt. SAC 4
The Renegades stunned the Mounties with a four-run seventh inning, as Nivea Rader hit a go-ahead two-run single off pitcher Grace Pieson.
Rader, who entered as a pinch runner for designated player Kady Smith, came into the game with just two total RBIs on five hits all season. With runners at the corners and one out, tied 4-4 after after a Shelbie Valencia RBI single, Pieson intentionally walked Rylee Price to reach Rader.
But the outfielder was able to bring home two runs with the bases loaded, and Marissa Campos added a sacrifice fly to boost the lead to 7-4. Nielsen got three straight outs to earn BC an upset win to open the series and snap the Mounties’ 22-game winning streak.
The Renegades needed to rally after a single and an error allowed pinch-hitter Alyssa Gonzalez to clear the bases in the fourth inning. Those three runs offset an RBI groundout and home run by Shelby Buchanan.
Mt. SAC had struck first in the opening frame when Asia Chacon reached third with just one out, and Desiree Bravo put a ball in play to bring her home.
Brianna Goris was held without a hit but managed three walks, the first time Nielsen had allowed three walks total in a game all season.
Mt. SAC 6, BC 4
The Mounties struck back in Game 2 as Pieson and Serena Navarrete combined to give up just one earned run to the vaunted BC lineup.
However, the Renegades managed another four-run inning thanks to a Kylie Havens single and then a three-run error by Arely Coronado against Price, who was Navarrete’s first batter.
But the Mounties were already up 5-0 at that point, due in large part to the batting of second baseman Chacon and designated player Bravo, who had three hits apiece. Nielsen gave up 10 hits for the first time since the first game of the season, which was also against Mt. SAC.
Meanwhile, BC managed just two hits all game, one each from Havens and Price.
Navarrete allowed just one baserunner during her outing, and the Mounties added an insurance run when Ashley Diaz scored on a passed ball to make it 6-4.
Mt. SAC 4, BC 1
The Renegades’ bats stayed cold for a little too long, as BC needed nearly four innings to record its first hit off Pieson.
Meanwhile, the Mounties' star Goris showed the hitting acumen that earned her a South Coast Conference triple crown, finishing 3-for-3 with a two-run home run off Nielsen that broke the game open in the fifth inning and made it 4-1.
Just a few moments earlier, the Renegades had left three runners stranded. With BC trailing 2-0, a Campos double and Buchanan walk ended Pieson’s day and brought in Navarrete, but Alyssa Miller grounded into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded. Destiny Cuellar managed a two-out single to score Campos; however, Nielsen grounded out to end the rally.
The Renegades put two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh down three with premier power hitter Kady Smith at the plate, but Navarrete got her to ground out to shortstop to bring BC's season to a close.