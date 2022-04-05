BC softball rides one key rally to 4-1 win over Folsom Lake

In the early going, Tuesday afternoon's game had all the signs of a letdown for Bakersfield College softball.
The Renegades, winners of 21 of their last 23, had managed just one hit off Folsom Lake starter Lilly Alvarez — an infield single that Marissa Campos popped straight up in the air — and didn't have the benefit of Talia Nielsen in the circle.
In her sixth start of the year, Kady Smith worked her way out of some early-inning challenges, but when Talia Eby singled up the middle to score Hannah Dominguez, it looked like bad news for BC.
Instead, just a few minutes later, Smith launched a solo home run to even the score. That precipitated a string of four straight singles, concluding when Destiny Cuellar escaped a rundown, buying time for all three runners to score. Smith's shot to left-center field ended up as the turning point as the Renegades held on to beat the Falcons 4-1.
"It definitely adds some energy to the team," Smith said, "kind of pumps you up, and hitting's contagious."
The twice-delayed nonconference matchup presented an opportunity for BC coach Casey Goodman to give some more work to Smith, with an eye toward the playoffs.
BC (24-6) got off to an inauspicious start when Eby doubled on the first pitch of the game, and Adriana Vasquez moved her over to third. Then Alvarez walked and stole second without a throw. But Smith induced back-to-back straightforward groundouts to escape the first frame.
"I have a really good defense behind me," she said, "so it makes it really easy when I can rely on my team to kind of have my back."
The second inning was even tenser as Folsom Lake (15-13) got well-placed singles from Sydnee Chappell and Emily Thompson, then loaded the bases with two outs on a walk from Eby, the Falcons' most consistent hitter on the day.
The threat ended when Smith battled Vasquez and got her to pop out to second baseman Rylee Price on a full count.
"She tends to dig a hole, and she gets a little worked up, and it's not physical, it's (just) mental for her," Goodman said. "So the fact that she can see that she can work out of those jams against a good team is something that's going to help us down the road."
The Renegade defense made a couple key plays, including an awkward catch on the run by Shelby Buchanan, to help keep Folsom Lake scoreless. But in the fourth inning, an error put Lauren Martinez on and moved Dominguez to second.
That set up Eby to slap one up the middle to break the tie. Of note, though, Martinez was tagged out at third, meaning Smith got just one more out on Vasquez to end the inning.
Campos flew out to open the home half of the fourth, but that was about the only thing that went wrong for BC as Smith, Nivea Rader (pinch-running for Price), Buchanan and Romo ended up scoring runs against Alvarez.
"We started making her work," Goodman said, "and we were more relaxed at the plate and zoned in on (the) pitches that we wanted to attack."
Cuellar's crucial single should have only brought home Rader and Buchanan, but Cuellar decided late to round first and headed for second. When she turned back, the Falcons weren't prepared to tag her out at first and had to scramble, allowing Romo to come home from third for an additional run to make it 4-1.
Alvarez finished with a pair of shutout innings, but her offense wasn't able to rally. That was primarily due to Nielsen, who made her fourth relief appearance of the year and retired five straight batters, including four strikeouts, to seal the game. She froze Martinez and Eby consecutively to end the top of the sixth, after Smith left a pair of runners on.
Campos and Buchanan had two singles each, and Cuellar reached in the sixth in addition to her go-ahead hit in the fourth.
BC finished Tuesday's doubleheader with a matchup against LA Mission and will be back in action at College of the Canyons on Thursday.