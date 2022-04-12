BC softball piles on 23 runs in dominant win over Glendale

Tuesday afternoon's matchup against Glendale rapidly transformed from a mild resurgence for the up-and-down Bakersfield offense into one of the Renegades' best offensive performances in recent history.
The Renegades exploded for 21 hits in just four innings of offense and Talia Nielsen struck out 10 Vaqueros in an abbreviated shutout as BC beat Glendale 23-0.
BC kept rolling through its Western State Conference schedule to advance to 27-6 (9-0 WSC). In the process, the Renegades posted their largest margin of victory since another 23-0 win over West LA on March 5, 2020, and their greatest hit total since March 14, 2019.
"(We) had good plans going up, we hit well with runners in scoring position, and I think that's why we put up so many runs today," BC coach Casey Goodman said.
Offensive standouts for the Renegades included Rylee Price, who was 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and six RBIs, and Shelbie Valencia, who added a three-run shot of her own as part of a 2-for-4 line with six more RBIs and a walk.
But every player on the roster got to hit Tuesday, which meant that Julie Silva, a little-used freshman from Frazier Mountain, was able to drop a single into left-center, driving in two runs on her first hit of the year to make it 20-0 late.
"It's a moment that I think a lot of coaches love, because it's a kid that doesn't get a lot of opportunities unless we are ahead," Goodman said. "She appreciates the opportunities she does get, so it was awesome for me and for the rest of the team for her to get two RBIs."
That was just one highlight from the hit parade Tuesday, which also featured some keen base running from the Renegades. That was visible as early as the first at-bat, when Kylie Havens managed a soft-hit single off Sierra Ruvalcaba but caught the Vaquero defense unawares and extended it to second base. That proved significant when a wild pitch and a Valencia groundout were enough to bring her home for the game's first run. Later in the inning, with the Renegades already up 4-0 on Price's first home run, Marissa Campos reached third on an error in right field.
"Too many times, I think we kind of get stuck with just going station to station," Goodman said, "and I tell them all the time, 'We need to always be thinking two bases.'"
Alyssa Miller brought Campos home with a line drive over the head of Skylar Sabetta, which was the first of two RBI doubles in Miller's second multi-hit game of the year. She picked up her second just one inning later, after a double from Kady Smith, single from Price and sacrifice fly from Campos, extending the lead to 9-0.
It would have been difficult for Nielsen to lose such a lead — BC has conceded just seven total runs in conference play — but she was still solid as usual, allowing just one hit to Ruvalcaba over her five innings.
Nielsen also kickstarted another rally with a double to center to open the third inning, then beat out a throw to home plate on an infield hit by Valencia. That helped prolong an inning that ultimately featured another four runs, two of them scored by Jayden Beam's first triple of the season.
The rest of the Renegades' production came in the bottom of the fourth, in which they sent up 14 batters and plated 10 more runs. Nielsen and Valencia had two hits each in the inning.
It began slowly, before Valencia's home run to center scored Havens and Nielsen. Nivea Rader reached on an error, which came back to haunt Glendale, as BC did most of its damage with two outs. That included Price's second home run, Silva's moment in the spotlight, another two-RBI double from pinch-hitter Anika Romo and one final single lined off the first baseman's glove by Valencia to bring in Romo and make it 23-0.
The Renegades will travel to face another struggling conference foe, LA Valley, on Thursday.